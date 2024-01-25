Michigan State basketball at Wisconsin tipoff: Matchup analysis and a prediction

Wisconsin's AJ Storr, right, slaps hands with Steven Crowl, left, as time runs short during the second half on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.

• What: Michigan State at Wisconsin

• When: 9 p.m. (ET) Friday

• Where: Kohl Center, Madison, Wisconsin

• TV/Radio: FS1/Spartan Sports Network radio, including WJIM 1240-AM and WMMQ 94.9-FM; Sirius/XM Ch. 380 (MSU broadcast), Ch. 84 (Wisconsin broadcast)

• Records/Rankings: MSU is 12-7 overall, 4-4 in Big Ten play and unranked in the Associated Press and Coaches polls. MSU is ranked No. 17 by the analytics site Kenpom.com. Wisconsin is 15-4 overall and 7-1 in the Big Ten and ranked No. 13 by the AP and No. 10 in the Coaches poll. The Badgers are ranked No. 11 by Kenpom.

• Projected betting line: N/A

• Coaches: MSU — Tom Izzo is 699-287 in his 29th season as a head coach, all with the Spartans. Wisconsin — Greg Gard is 179-97 is in his ninth season as a head coach, all with the Badgers..

• Series: MSU leads 86-67 all-time. The Badgers won the first meeting this season, 70-57, on Dec. 5 at Breslin.

Projected lineups

MSU

C (22) Mady Sissoko (6-9) 4.7

F (25) Malik Hall (6-8) 11.1

G (3) Jaden Akins (6-4) 10.4

G (2) Tyson Walker (6-1) 19.7

PG (11) AJ Hoggard (6-4) 11.2

Wisconsin

C (22) Steven Crowl (7-0) 11.7

F (5) Tyler Wahl (6-9) 11.7

G (2) AJ Storr (6-7) 15.3

G (11) Max Klesmit (6-4) 10.0

G (23) Chucky Hepburn (6-2) 7.6

• MSU update: The Spartans have won three straight games and eight of their past 10 and, just as importantly, finally have a road win on their resume after beating Maryland, 61-59, on Sunday in College Park. MSU didn’t escape unscathed, as a Terrapins player rolled into Jaden Akins ankle, causing him to leave the game temporarily and then play less effectively the rest of the way. Akins took part in practice Tuesday, though, and seems OK. His health is important. If he's at all hindered, it's a problem. For an MSU team that once couldn’t shoot, the Spartans are collectively making better than 40% of their 3-point tries in Big Ten play. MSU’s next win will be a milestone for Tom Izzo — his 700th career win.

• Wisconsin update: The Badgers survived a strong second half from Minnesota on Tuesday, winning 61-59 on the road to hold onto their lead in the Big Ten standings. They're 7-1, a half-game ahead of 7-2 Purdue. Since their 70-57 win at MSU to open Big Ten play, they’ve beaten Iowa, Nebraska, Northwestern and Indiana at home and Ohio State and Minnesota away. They also have a bad and bizarre road loss at Penn State. Wisconsin’s other common opponent with MSU since their Dec. 5 meeting is Arizona, which pounded the Badgers, 98-73, in Tucson. In conference play, the Badgers lead the Big Ten in 3-point shooting (41.9%), 2-point shooting (54.5 %) and free-throw shooting (81.4%).

• Inside the matchup: The last time these two teams met, Wisconsin surprised MSU, Izzo admitted Tuesday. A lot of that had to do with how well a couple players shot the ball — center Steven Crowl, who went 4-for-4 on 3-point attempts, and wing AJ Storr, who went 4-for-6 from deep. Crowl hit another 3 against Minnesota but hadn’t made one in the four games prior and has only made nine 3s all season, other than against MSU. Storr is barely a 30% 3-point shooter on the season, including his stellar night at Breslin. Still, Izzo said Tuesday, they’re not taking any chances defensively with those two this time around.

The biggest difference in the second meeting might be the health of Malik Hall, who had missed most of a week with the flu before the last game and was not only winded but unfamiliar with the nuances of the scouting report, because he hadn’t been allowed in the MSU basketball facilities. Hall, who had two points and three rebounds in 23 minutes that night in December, is averaging 14.7 points and 6.1 rebounds in MSU’s seven Big Ten games since, and that includes a zero-point, zero-rebound game against Northwestern.

The Badgers are a well-constructed roster, with guys that fit and understand their roles. The addition of Storr, a transfer from St. John’s, gives them a long, skilled and athletic wing that elevates the entire roster. And guard Max Klesmit is playing at another level since the game in East Lansing, when he had just two points. He scored 24 against Northwestern, 26 against Indiana and is averaging 17.8 points over Wisconsin’s last five games, while making 17 of 25 3-point attempts. Another guy the Spartans won’t want to leave open. They did a nice job on him last time.

• Prediction: The Badgers are seasoned, smartly built, skilled inside and out, with good size on the interior and they're athletic enough to make a decent NCAA tournament run. Still, I have a feeling about this game (which probably means I'm wrong). MSU has played well in Madison in recent years, Hall and Hoggard especially. If Akins’ ankle is close 100%, so he can deal with Storr defensively, I think the Spartans get this one.

• Make it: MSU 71, Wisconsin 68

