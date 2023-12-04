Michigan State basketball vs. Wisconsin tipoff: Matchup analysis and a prediction

• What: Michigan State vs. Wisconsin

• When: 7 p.m. Tuesday

• Where: Breslin Center

• TV/Radio: Peacock (streaming only)/Spartan Sports Network radio, including WJIM 1240-AM and WMMQ 94.9-FM; Sirius/XM Ch. 195 (MSU broadcast), 386 (Wisconsin broadcast)

• Records/Rankings: MSU is 4-3 and unranked in the Associated Press and Coaches polls. MSU is ranked No. 19 by the analytics site Kenpom.com. Wisconsin is 6-2 and ranked No. 23 by the AP and unranked in the Coaches poll and No. 15 in Kenpom's ranking. This is the Big Ten opener for both teams.

• Vegas Line: MSU -4.5

• Coaches: MSU — Tom Izzo is 691-283 in his 29th season as a head coach, all with the Spartans. Wisconsin — Greg Gard is 170-95 is in his ninth season as a head coach, all with the Badgers.

• Series: MSU leads 86-66 all-time. The Spartans won the only meeting last season, 69-65, in Madison.

Projected lineups

MSU

C (15) Carson Cooper (6-11) 3.4

F (25) Malik Hall (6-8) 9.9

G (3) Jaden Akins (6-4) 10.7

G (2) Tyson Walker (6-1) 20.5

PG (11) AJ Hoggard (6-4) 9.6

Wisconsin

C (22) Steven Crowl (7-0) 11.5

F (5) Tyler Wahl (6-9) 10.9

G (2) AJ Storr (6-7) 13.3

G (11) Max Klesmit (6-4) 8.6

G (23) Chucky Hepburn (6-2) 10.8

• MSU update: The Spartans haven’t played since last Tuesday’s home win against Georgia Southern. They’re 4-3 as they dive into this two-game mini-start to Big Ten play, facing Wisconsin at home Tuesday, before a Sunday evening date on the road at Nebraska. The biggest immediate concern facing the Spartans’ own roster is the health of Malik Hall, who was out over the weekend with a bad flu. It was unclear Monday if he’d be back and, if so, how much he’d be able to play.

A lot has been made of MSU’s shortcomings early this season. But the Spartans are also among the best in college basketball in defensive efficiency, ranked No. 7 by the analytics site Kenpo.com. They’re also holding opponents to 27.3% from beyond the arc. MSU’s Tyson Walker is tied for second in the Big Ten in scoring at 20.5 points per game, even with Minnesota’s Dawson Garcia and behind only Purdue’s Zach Edey (23.5).

• Wisconsin update: The Badgers have won five straight and are coming off an eye-opening 75-64 home win over Marquette on Saturday. They’ve also got a 24-point neutral-site win against Virginia. Their two losses were at home to Tennessee, 80-70, and at Providence, 72-59, in their second and third games of the season, respectively. Wisconsin is among the better teams in college basketball in both offensive and defensive efficiency, ranking in the top 25 in each, per kenpom.com. The Badgers’ weakness to this point has been defense in the paint and their own 3-point shooting, just 30.6%.

• Inside the matchup: Much of this Wisconsin lineup is familiar. But St. John’s transfer AJ Storr, a 6-foot-7 sophomore originally from Rockford, Illinois, gives the Badgers the sort of athlete and versatile scorer on the wing they lacked a year ago. Storr shot it better from deep last year at St. John’s than he has yet at Wisconsin, but he’s capable and is trouble if he gets to the line, where he is shooting better than 90%. That’ll be Jaden Akins’ matchup most likely.

By having Tyler Wahl start next to 7-footer Steven Crowl, Wisconsin’s size in the frontcourt could create some interesting matchup decisions for MSU at power forward, pending Hall’s health and even behind him. I’m not sure Coen Carr is built to tangle with the 6-9 Wahl, though Wahl might not enjoy guarding Carr, either.

Wisconsin has a number of good outside shooters who haven’t been connecting yet. That’s dangerous. Their most high-percentage threat from deep thus far has been freshman John Blackwell, a Bloomfield Hills native, off the bench.

MSU point guard A.J. Hoggard has usually played well against the Badgers, with 27 assists and just seven turnovers over his last four games against Wisconsin. That success is partly matchup driven and a lot of the matchups are familiar.

• Prediction: Wisconsin looked really sound against a good Marquette team on Saturday. The Badgers, like MSU, are battle tested and look like they’ll solidly be in the NCAA tournament field, perhaps in the top three or four teams in the Big Ten. This is the sort of home win the Spartans would be wise to get if they plan on contending for the conference title.

• Make it: MSU 68, Wisconsin 64

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: MSU basketball vs. Wisconsin: Prediction, preview, TV, betting line