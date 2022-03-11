Michigan State basketball vs. Wisconsin: How to watch, listen and stream

Michigan State basketball will return to the court on Friday for a Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals matchup against Wisconsin.

The Spartans survived a late-game collapse on Thursday to knock off Maryland, 76-72, in a second round matchup. Michigan State led by as many as 20 points in the second half before committing numerous turnovers down the stretch to nearly blow the game.

Wisconsin had a double-bye in the Big Ten Tournament and will be taking the court for the first time since losing in their regular season finale against Nebraska. The Badgers are expected to get back leading scorer Johnny Davis for this matchup — Davis suffered a lower-body injury in the loss to Nebraska.

Here are the game details for Friday’s game between the Spartans and Badgers:

Game time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse (Indianapolis)

Betting line (courtesy of Tipico): Wisconsin (-2.5)

TV: Big Ten Network (BTN)

Live Stream: fuboTV (try it free)

Listen: Spartan Media Network or MSUSpartans.com

More Basketball!