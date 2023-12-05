Michigan State basketball vs. Wisconsin Badgers: Time, TV channel, stream info

Michigan State forward Malik Hall drives against Wisconsin forward Tyler Wahl during second-half action of the Big Ten tournament March 11, 2022 in Indianapolis.

Michigan State men's basketball opens Big Ten Conference play Tuesday against the Wisconsin Badgers in East Lansing.

Jaden Akins led five Spartans in double figures with 14 points the last time out, when MSU used a new lineup to dispose Georgia Southern, 86-55, one week ago. But MSU may be without senior forward Malik Hall (9.9 points, 5.6 rebounds) due to illness vs. Wisconsin.

The Spartans are a disappointing 4-3, dropping out of the rankings after starting top 5.

The Badgers were the first team left out in this week's USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll, but rank No. 23 in the Associated Press. They have six players who average at least 8.5 points, led by 6-foot-7 sophomore guard AJ Storr (13.3 points).

Here's what you need to know about the game:

Michigan State basketball vs. Wisconsin Badgers start time

Matchup: Spartans (4-3) vs. Badgers (6-2).

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 5.

Time: 7 p.m. ET.

Where: Breslin Center in East Lansing.

Spread: TBA.

What channel is Michigan State basketball vs. Wisconsin Badgers today?

Michigan State basketball schedule 2023-04

Date Opponent Monday, Nov. 6 James Madison, 79 MSU 76 (OT) Thursday, Nov. 9 MSU 74, Southern Indiana 51 Tuesday, Nov. 14 Duke 74, MSU 65 Friday, Nov. 17 MSU 74, Butler 54 Sunday, Nov. 19 MSU 81, Alcorn State 49 Thursday, Nov. 23 Arizona 74, MSU 68 Tuesday, Nov. 28 MSU 86, Georgia Southern 55 Tuesday, Dec. 5 vs. Wisconsin, 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10 at Nebraska, 6:30 p.m.

