Michigan State basketball vs. UConn: How to watch, stream and listen

Turkey and Michigan State basketball will make up your Thursday afternoon.

The Spartans will take on UConn in a semifinals matchup of the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament on Thursday. This Thanksgiving matchup will be for a spot in the championship game on Friday.

Michigan State used a last-second dunk by Marcus Bingham to top Loyola Chicago, 63-61, on Wednesday. UConn also picked up a win on Wednesday, beating Auburn, 115-109, in double overtime to set up the matchup with the Spartans.

Here are the game details for Thursday’s matchup between the Spartans and Huskies:

Game time: 12 p.m. EST

Location: Imperial Arena (Nassau, The Bahamas)

Betting line (courtesy of Tipico): TBD

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: fuboTV (try it free)

Listen: Spartan Media Network or MSUSpartans.com

