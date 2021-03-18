Michigan State basketball vs. UCLA: How to watch Spartans' NCAA tournament game

When: 9:57 p.m.

Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indana.

TV: TBS.

Radio: 760 AM in Detroit (Spartan Sports Network affiliates).

Game Notes: Michigan State extended its NCAA Tournament streak to 23 seasons, but for the first time in school history, they start in the First Four. This is UCLA's second trip to the First Four. The last time the Spartans and Bruins met in the NCAA Tournament was 2011, UCLA defeated Michigan State 78-76.

