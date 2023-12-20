Michigan State basketball vs. Stony Brook tipoff: Matchup analysis and a prediction

MSU's Tre Holloman has been part of MSU's improved offensive play, including from beyond the arc.

• What: Michigan State vs. Stony Brook

• When: 6:30 p.m. Thursday

• Where: Breslin Center

• TV/Radio: Streaming on Big Ten Network-Plus/Spartan Sports Network radio, including WJIM 1240-AM and WMMQ 94.9-FM; Sirius/XM Ch. 385 (MSU broadcast)

• Records/Rankings: MSU is 6-5 overall, 0-2 in Big Ten play and unranked in the Associated Press and Coaches polls. MSU is ranked No. 23 by the analytics site Kenpom.com. Stony Brook is 6-5 overall, 0-0 in the Colonial Athletic Association and ranked No. 258 by Kenpom.

• Vegas Line: MSU -22

• Coaches: MSU — Tom Izzo is 693-285 in his 29th season as a head coach, all with the Spartans. Stony Brook — Geno Ford is 229-221 in his 15th season as a head coach, including 64-66 in his fifth full season with the Seawolves.

• Series: MSU won the only previous matchup, 93-71, in November of 2017.

Projected lineups

MSU

C (22) Mady Sissoko (6-9) 4.6

F (25) Malik Hall (6-8) 9.4

G (3) Jaden Akins (6-4) 9.4

G (2) Tyson Walker (6-1) 20.1

PG (11) AJ Hoggard (6-4) 10.7

Stony Brook

F (32) Keenan Fitzmorris (7-0) 10.3

F (4) Chris Maidoh (6-10) 8.2

F (24) Jared Frey (6-4) 9.6

G (14) Tyler Stephenson-Moore (6-3) 15.9

G (13) Dean Noll (6-2) 10.2

• MSU update: The Spartans are coming off a 79-62 win over Oakland on Monday night, their second straight strong performance after a 4-5 start. MSU has made 25 of its 50 3-point tries over its last three games, shooting 50% after making less than 30% of its 3s through its first eight games and only once topping 35% in any single game through those eight. The Spartans have 41 fast-break points over their last two games. Defensively, they’ve been pretty good most of the season, ranked 16th nationally in defensive efficiency, per Kenpom.com. This is MSU’s final game before Christmas and second-to-last game before diving back into Big Ten play. The Spartans host 11-1 Indiana State on Dec. 30.

• Stony Brook update: The Seawolves have won four straight games, most recently 78-74 in overtime at Army on Sunday. They share one common opponent with MSU — Nebraska on the road. The Huskers beat Stony Brook 84-63 on Nov. 15. They beat MSU 77-70 earlier this month. The Seawolves play in the Colonial Athletic Association, which teeters between being a mid-major and low-major conference. For a team in the CAA, they have great size, starting a 7-footer and 6-10 power forward.

• Inside the matchup: Stony Brook is not a great defensive team. Opponents are shooting close to 38% against them from beyond the arc, which ranks them 333rd in 3-point defense, and they’re 288th in defensive efficiency, per kenpom. They do protect the rim fairly well, which isn’t surprising given their size, and they shoot better than 36% from deep as a team, which is among the top 30 nationally. They have four players shooting 38% or better who’ve made 13 or more 3s. MSU has been pretty stingy in this area defensively. Tyler Stephenson-Moore is a terrific offensive guard and is fun to watch. He can handle the ball and is a smooth shooter who’s made 24 of 50 3s this season. Keenan Fitzmorris is a skilled big man who can shoot and put the ball on the floor a little. MSU’s big men have to stay on him.

• Prediction: I like this Stony Brook team — at its level. This isn’t the Seawolves' level. If MSU keeps their shooters in relative check, this should be a comfortable win.

• Make it: MSU 78, Stony Brook 58

