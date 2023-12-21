Michigan State basketball vs. Stony Brook: How to watch tonight's game that's not on TV

Michigan State Spartans (6-5) vs. Stony Brook Seawolves (6-5)

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Breslin Center, East Lansing.

TV: Big Ten Plus (streaming only).

Radio: WJR-AM (760; other radio affiliates).

∎ BOX SCORE

Game notes from The Associated Press: Michigan State is 5-2 at home entering Thursday's non-conference game against the CAA's Stony Brook, which is 1-4 away from home this season. ... Tyler Stephenson-Moore is shooting 48.1% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Seawolves, while averaging 15.9 points. ... Michigan State makes 46.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than Stony Brook has allowed to its opponents (43.1%). Stony Brook scores 8.7 more points per game (73.2) than Michigan State allows to opponents (64.5).

