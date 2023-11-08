Michigan State basketball vs. Southern Indiana tipoff: Matchup analysis and a prediction

• What: Michigan State vs. Southern Indiana

• When: 7 p.m. Thursday

• Where: Breslin Center, East Lansing

• TV/Radio: Big Ten Network/Spartan Sports Network radio, including WJIM 1240-AM and WMMQ 94.9-FM; Sirius/XM Ch. 196

• Records/Rankings: MSU is 0-1 and, for now, ranked No. 4 in both the preseason Associated Press and Coaches polls. Southern Indiana is 0-1 and unranked.

• Vegas Line: Not available yet

• Coaches: MSU — Tom Izzo is 687-281 in his 29th season as a head coach, all with the Spartans. Southern Indiana — Stan Gouard is 274-178 in his 16th season as a collegiate head coach, including 46-31 in his fourth season with the Screaming Eagles.

• Series: This is the first meeting ever between the two programs.

Michigan State's A.J. Hoggard moves the ball against James Madison during the second half on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, in East Lansing.

Projected lineups

MSU

C (22) Mady Sissoko (6-9) 4.0

F (25) Malik Hall (6-8) 4.0

G (3) Jaden Akins (6-4) 4.0

G (2) Tyson Walker (6-1) 35.0

PG (11) AJ Hoggard (6-4) 9.0

Southern Indiana

C (50) Nick Hittle (6-10) 0.0

F (10) Jack Mielke (6-7) 6.0

G/F (21) A.J Smith (6-6) 7.0

SG (00) Ryan Hall (6-5) 6.0

PG (5) Jack Campion (5-11) 9.0

• MSU update: The Spartans are coming off a 79-76 overtime home loss to James Madison to open the season, their first November home loss since 1986. Tom Izzo on Wednesday seemed to come to terms with the quality of James Madison, though he was still disappointed in his own team, staff and himself. It’s more likely he adjusts player minutes in Game 2 than it is he adjusts the lineup this quickly. That is as long as Tyson Walker plays. Izzo said Walker has been dealing with shin splints and that he should be good to go Thursday, but they won’t push it.

• Southern Indiana update: The Screaming Eagles are coming off a 75-63 season-opening loss at Saint Louis on Monday night, during which they made just 4 of 18 3-point attempts and took only eight free throws. Southern Indiana played 11 players significant minutes in the opener and were led by Florida A&M transfer Jordan Tillmon with 15 points in 28 minutes off the bench. This is Southern Indiana’s second year in Division I, after spending most of their existence as a Division-II power.

• Inside the matchup: Jordan Tillmon is a fun player to watch, as quick just about any guard you’ll see. Southern Indiana has also added to athleticism on the wing with a couple junior college transfers. This has a chance to be a good team in the Ohio Valley Conference. To give you an idea, however, what a difference there is between OVC play and matchups like this: A year ago, the Screaming Eagles led the OVC in offensive efficiency. Factoring in their non-conference schedule, they ranked 228th nationally. They play a pack-line defense, so they’ll work not to get beat in transition, which could keep this score from getting too ugly. Southern Indiana is a school that takes basketball seriously, hence their pedigree in Division II. I wouldn’t be surprised to see their program follow a similarly trajectory to Oakland. They’re not there yet.

• Prediction: There is a significant gap between James Madison and low-major Southern Indiana. You’ll see it on the court. MSU should be hungry and ornery and out to play well.

• Make it: MSU 81, Southern Indiana 53

