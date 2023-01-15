Michigan State basketball vs. Purdue: Stream, broadcast info, three things to watch, prediction

Michigan State basketball hosts the top team in the league Purdue for a big-time mid-day showdown on Monday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Spartans are looking to rebound from blowing a nine-point second half lead on Friday in a loss at Illinois. The defeat to the Fighting Illini snapped a seven-game winning streak. Michigan State is 12-5 overall and 4-2 in league play so far this year.

Purdue continues to roll with only one loss on the year — a one-point defeat to Rutgers at home last week. The Boilermakers are 16-1 overall and 5-1 in conference play — which puts them alone at the top of the Big Ten.

Broadcast and Streaming Info

Here’s when you should tune in to see this game between Michigan State and Purdue:

Date: Jan. 16, 2023

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Three Things to Watch

Here are three things to watch out for in this matchup between Michigan State and Purdue:

Getting back to Spartan basketball: Michigan State let a major road victory slip away from them on Friday night at Illinois. A big reason for that was that they simply didn’t do the things they normally do so well to win. They gave up way too many easy buckets down the stretch, only had four assists as a team and didn’t hit a single three — finishing 0-for-7 from outside in the game. If they play similar to this against Purdue, they won’t win this game either.

Defending Zach Edey: Purdue center Zach Edey is one of the largest humans in all of college basketball at 7-foot-4 and 295 pounds. Michigan State — like many teams — doesn’t have a big that matches up with Edey and they also lack a ton of depth to throw multiple guys at Edey. How the Spartans come up with a plan for defending Edey will be key in this game.

Malik Hall’s status: The other major takeaway from Friday’s loss at Illinois was the injury suffered by Hall in the second half that kept him out the rest of the game. It appears it was a rolled ankle on the same foot he experienced an injury earlier this year so if it at all is related to that foot injury then the Spartans could be in trouble. We should know the degree of this injury based on how much or little Hall plays in this game.

Story continues

Game Prediction

Prediction: MSU 74, Purdue 71

I’m taking a leap of faith that Hall is fine and will be able to give the Spartans some strong minutes in this game. Edey is going to be a problem for the Spartans in this game and I fully anticipate for him to go over his season average of 21 points per game. But I think Michigan State is going to be fine with Edey scoring as long as they can take away the other pieces, and that’s how the Spartans come up with the win.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire