Michigan State basketball vs. Purdue: How to watch, listen and stream
Michigan State is back in a familiar place — the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament.
The Spartans upset No. 2 seed Wisconsin on Friday night to move on to the Big Ten Tournament semifinals where they’ll face the Purdue Boilermakers. This will be Michigan State’s third game in three days.
Purdue knocked off Penn State on Friday to advance to the semifinals after getting a double-bye in the tournament. The winner of this matchup will play in Sunday’s Big Ten Tournament championship game
Here are the game details for Saturday’s game between the Spartans and Boilermakers:
Game time: approximately 3:30 p.m. ET
Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse (Indianapolis)
Betting line (courtesy of Tipico): Purdue (-5.5)
TV: CBS
Live Stream: fuboTV (try it free)
Listen: Spartan Media Network or MSUSpartans.com
