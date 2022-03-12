Michigan State basketball vs. Purdue: How to watch 2022 Big Ten tournament semifinal

Michigan State basketball (22-11, 11-9 Big Ten) vs. No. 9 Purdue Boilermakers (26-6, 14-6)

What: Big Ten tournament semifinals.

When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

TV: CBS.

Radio: WJR-AM (760).

• Box score

FRIDAY'S QUARTERFINAL: Michigan State basketball upsets Wisconsin, 69-63

THURSDAY'S SECOND ROUND: Michigan State basketball gets B1G win, but still has to beat its turnover problem

THE SCHEDULE: Big Ten men's basketball tournament bracket 2022: Schedule, scores

Michigan State Spartans guard Tyson Walker (2) reacts after a made three pointer scores against the Wisconsin Badgers during second half action of the Big Ten tournament Friday, Mar. 11, 2022 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Game notes: The Spartans squeezed out their second win of the season over the Badgers, in three tries, to notch their 15th trip to the Big Ten semifinals since the tournament began in 1998. Making the conference's final four doesn't guarantee success — the Spartans are 7-7 in semifinal matchups over that span. But they have won their past three semifinal matchups in Indianapolis, dating back to 2012, with wins over Wisconsin that year, over Wisconsin again in 2014 and over Maryland in 2016.

As long as we're talking history, this will be the Spartans' second game this season against the Boilermakers: MSU won, 68-65, on Feb. 26 in East Lansing. Point guard Tyson Walker only scored eight points, but the final three were the biggest — a 3-pointer with three seconds left to provide the final margin. Likewise, Walker was a closer on Friday against the Badgers, scoring nine of his 10 points in the final 92 seconds. Can the transfer from Northeastern shine on the bright stage of the Big Ten semifinals once again? Tune in after the first semifinal, between Indiana and Iowa, to find out.

Live updates

A Twitter List by freepsports

Can't see the updates? Refresh the page or check it out on Twitter.

Contact Ryan Ford at rford@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @theford.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State basketball vs. Purdue : How to watch 2022 Big Ten tournament semifinal