Michigan State basketball vs. Portland: Stream, broadcast info, three things to watch, prediction

Michigan State basketball will battle Portland as their final matchup in the PKI tournament in Portland on Sunday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

Michigan State is looking to finish the week strong and earn their second victory in the PKI. The Spartans lost their opening matchup against Alabama on Thursday, but bounced back to beat Oregon on Friday. The Spartans are 4-2 on the season.

Portland has been a pleasant surprise in the PKI. The Pilots first nearly upset top-ranked North Carolina, and then followed up that strong outing with a victory over Villanova. The Pilots are 5-3 overall on the season.

Broadcast and Streaming Info

Here’s when you should tune in to see this game between Michigan State and Portland:

Date: Nov. 27, 2022

Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Three Things to Watch

Here are three things to watch out for in this matchup between Michigan State and Portland:

Who has more juice?: This will be the third game in four days for the Spartans and Pilots, so it’s a fair question to ask who’ll have more gas in the tank. Michigan State lacks depth currently so this an area of concern for the Spartans.

Does Akins play?: head coach Tom Izzo left the door open on Jaden Akins potentially returning for the final game of this event in one of his postgame press conferences. It seems unlikely that he’ll play against the Pilots, but if he does, that would be big for Michigan State.

Can Hauser-Brooks combo finish tournament strong?: Joey Hauser and Pierre Brooks had rough games in the opener against Alabama but bounced back against Oregon in a big way. The two combined for 33 points and knocked down seven three-point shots. If they repeat Friday’s performance against Portland on Sunday, then I like the Spartans’ chances at earning the victory.

Game Prediction

Prediction: MSU – 74, Portland – 65

Portland has proven in this event that they’ll be tough to beat so don’t consider this a guaranteed win for the Spartans. I do think the talent advantage will be a factor, though, and that’s why I like Michigan State to win this game. It’ll be close throughout, and the Spartans hit just enough shots late to secure the victory.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire