Michigan State basketball vs. Penn State: How to watch, listen and stream

Michigan State basketball returns to the Breslin Center on Saturday for their first home Big Ten game of the year. The Spartans will take on Penn State.

Michigan State enters this tilt with wins in eight of their last nine games and an 8-2 record on the year. The Spartans are 1-0 in Big Ten play after picking up a road win over Minnesota earlier this week.

Penn State is 5-4 on the season, with losses in three of their last five games. The Nittany Lions are led offensively by Seth Lundy — who is averaging 14.3 points per game.

Here are the game details for Saturday’s matchup between the Spartans and Nittany Lions:

Game time: 2 p.m. EST

Location: Breslin Center (East Lansing, Mich.)

Betting line (courtesy of Tipico): Michigan State -10.5

TV: Big Ten Network

Live Stream: fuboTV (try it free)

