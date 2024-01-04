Michigan State basketball vs. Penn State: How to watch game only available to stream

It's funny how much can change over the course of a month in college basketball.

Back on Dec. 10, Michigan State basketball fell to Nebraska on the road in a game they had a great chance of winning but again wilted down the stretch. It was their third loss in four games and the Spartans looked totally lost. Then, literally and figuratively, a switch flipped for MSU against Baylor at Little Caesars Arena.

Since then, MSU has looked like the team everyone thought it could be before the season. The two best wins over the stretch came against Oakland on Dec. 18, a 17-point win at the Breslin Center, and a tough, grind-it-out home game after the Christmas break against Indiana State. In both games, the Spartans were great in the second half and kept punching back when the tide looked like it could turn, which is the polar opposite of what was happening earlier this season.

While MSU still has plenty of time to show that they're one of the nation's top teams before the NCAA tournament starts, the Spartans have their work cut out in the Big Ten after dropping to 0-2. Three teams – Illinois, Wisconsin, and Indiana – have started the year at 2-0, and then there's Purdue, who has dropped one game to Northwestern but will undoubtedly be a big factor in the race for the regular season title.

Penn State has started Big Ten play at 1-1 with a loss to Maryland and a close win over Ohio State at home. The Nittany Lions also played Butler earlier this year, who the Spartans beat 74-54, and lost 88-78, although it was a neutral site game and the Spartans played at the Breslin.

Michigan State basketball vs. Penn State Nittany Lions start time

Matchup: Spartans (8-5) vs. Penn State (7-6).

Date: Thursday, Jan. 4.

Time: 7 p.m. ET.

Where: Breslin Center in East Lansing.

Spread: TBD.

• Box score

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo reacts during the second half against Indiana State at Breslin Center in East Lansing on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023.

FUN TO WATCH FRESHMAN: Michigan State basketball's Coen Carr 'feeling more comfortable' in new role

What channel is Michigan State basketball vs. Penn State Nittany Lions today?

TV channel: Only available to stream on Peacock.

Radio: WJR-AM (760) (Spartans radio affiliates).

Michigan State basketball schedule 2023-04

Date Opponent Monday, Nov. 6 James Madison, 79 MSU 76 (OT) Thursday, Nov. 9 MSU 74, Southern Indiana 51 Tuesday, Nov. 14 Duke 74, MSU 65 Friday, Nov. 17 MSU 74, Butler 54 Sunday, Nov. 19 MSU 81, Alcorn State 49 Thursday, Nov. 23 Arizona 74, MSU 68 Tuesday, Nov. 28 MSU 86, Georgia Southern 55 Tuesday, Dec. 5 Wisconsin 70, Michigan State 57 Sunday, Dec. 10 Nebraska 77, MSU 70 Saturday, Dec. 16 MSU 88, Baylor 64 Monday, Dec. 18 MSU 79, Oakland 62 Thursday, Dec. 21 MSU 99, Stony Brook 55 Saturday, Dec. 30 MSU 87, Indiana State 75 Thursday, Jan. 4 vs. Penn State, 7 p.m.

Find Michigan State's entire 2023-24 schedule.

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State basketball vs. Penn State: Time for game on Peacock