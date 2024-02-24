Michigan State basketball vs. Ohio State tipoff: Matchup analysis and a prediction

Michigan State's Tyson Walker (2) and center Mady Sissoko (22) defend Ohio State guard Bruce Thornton (2) during the Big Ten tournament quarterfinals last March at United Center in Chicago. Thornton is Ohio State's leading scorer this season at 16.4 points per game.

• What: Michigan State vs. Ohio State

• When: 4 p.m. Sunday

• Where: Breslin Center, East Lansing

• TV/Radio: CBS/Spartan Sports Network radio, including WJIM 1240-AM and WMMQ 94.9-FM; Sirius/XM Ch. 372 (MSU broadcast), Ch. 384 (Ohio State broadcast)

• Records/Rankings: MSU is 17-10 overall, 9-7 in Big Ten play and unranked in the Associated Press and Coaches polls. MSU is ranked No. 16 by the analytics site Kenpom.com. Ohio State is 15-12 overall and 5-11 in the Big Ten and unranked in the AP and Coaches polls. The Buckeyes are ranked No. 67 by Kenpom.

• Betting line: MSU -7.5 (via oddsmaker Trevor Darnell)

• Coaches: MSU — Tom Izzo is 704-290 in his 29th season as a head coach, all with the Spartans. Ohio State — Jake Diebler is 1-1 as the Buckeyes' interim head coach, taking over for Chris Holtmann, who was fired on Feb. 14 in his seventh season with Ohio State.

• Series: MSU leads 75-60 all-time. This is the first meeting this season. The Spartans won both meetings during the regular season last season and then lost to the Buckeyes in the Big Ten tournament quarterfinals.

Projected lineups

MSU

C (22) Mady Sissoko (6-9) 3.7

F (25) Malik Hall (6-8) 12.8

G (3) Jaden Akins (6-4) 11.0

G (2) Tyson Walker (6-1) 18.3

PG (11) A.J. Hoggard (6-4) 11.7

Ohio State

C (34) Felix Okpara (6-11) 5.9

F (12) Evan Mahaffey (6-6) 5.2

F (10) Jamison Battle (6-7) 14.2

G (1) Roddy Gayle (6-4) 13.7

G (2) Bruce Thornton (6-2) 16.4

• MSU update: The Spartans are coming off a 78-71 home loss to Iowa on Tuesday, which ended a three-game winning streak and dampened the vibes. From a big-picture perspective, the loss to the Hawkeyes, No. 63 in the NCAA’s NET rankings, probably hurt the Spartans’ NCAA tournament seed, putting some pressure on MSU to win its remaining games that it’s expected to win. That begins with Ohio State, No. 67 in the NET. The Spartans are No. 23 in the NET and nowhere near the NCAA tournament bubble, but likely now trending toward a 7 or 8 seed.

• Ohio State update: The Buckeyes are playing their third game since Chris Holtmann was fired after nearly seven seasons as their head coach. They had lost 9 of 11 games when Holtmann was let go. They’re 1-1 since, with a 73-69 home win over Purdue and an 88-79 loss at Minnesota. The Buckeyes also have a fairly recent home win against Maryland and, way back in November, a neutral-court win over Alabama. The wins over the Crimson Tide, ranked No. 6 by Kenpom, and the No. 2 Boilermakers shows the Buckeyes’ capabilities when all is going right. That just hasn’t happened much since the beginning of January.

• Inside the matchup: Ohio State’s issues begin on the defensive end, where in conference play they’re 13th out of 14 teams in defensive efficiency and the worst team in the Big Ten at defending the 3-point shot, with opponents making 40.3% against them. The Buckeyes’ Bruce Thornton is a familiar lead guard to the Spartans — a big, high-shot-volume point guard who causes most of his issues for opponents inside the arc. He’s averaged more than 22 points per game in Ohio State’s last four games. That’ll likely be the matchup for A.J. Hoggard and Jaden Akins, primarily.

Minnesota transfer Jamison Battle, a 6-7 forward, is the Buckeyes’ best long-range shooter, at 44% in conference games. The most interesting matchup is at center, where Ohio State’s Felix Okpara, at 6-11 and 235 pounds, is probably a better matchup for Carson Cooper than Mady Sissoko and not a bad opportunity for Xavier Booker to get an extended look. Okpara is long and athletic and can be effective at the rim, but he’s not a post presence. When senior Zed Key is in the game, that changes. He lives more below the rim, with strength and post-up ability.

• Prediction: Historically, Ohio State has been a tough matchup for the Spartans dating back to the Thad Matta coaching era — the Buckeyes always seem to have good length and athletes. But this Ohio State team, while not devoid of talent, is 0-8 on the road in Big Ten play and doesn’t present many obvious problems for MSU. I also like the spot for the Spartans — a Sunday afternoon game, on extra rest, coming off a loss that was the partly result of being a step slow. They need this one. I think they’ll play like it.

• Make it: MSU 76, Ohio State 65

— Graham Couch

