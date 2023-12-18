Michigan State basketball vs. Oakland tipoff: Matchup analysis and a prediction

Oakland's Rocket Watts, center, passes the ball as Michigan State's Jaden Akins, left, and Tre Holloman defend during the first half on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.

• What: Michigan State vs. Oakland

• When: 7 p.m. Monday

• Where: Breslin Center

• TV/Radio: Big Ten Network/Spartan Sports Network radio, including WJIM 1240-AM and WMMQ 94.9-FM; Sirius/XM Ch. 372 (MSU broadcast)

• Records/Rankings: MSU is 5-5 overall, 0-2 in Big Ten play and entered the week unranked in the Associated Press and Coaches polls. MSU is ranked No. 33 by the analytics site Kenpom.com. Oakland is 6-5 overall, 0-0 in the Horizon League and ranked No. 137 by Kenpom.

• Vegas Line: MSU -15

• Coaches: MSU — Tom Izzo is 692-285 in his 29th season as a head coach, all with the Spartans. Oakland — Greg Kampe is 681-530 in his 40th season as a head coach, all with the Golden Grizzlies.

• Series: MSU leads 21-0 all-time. The programs have met 12 straight seasons.

Projected lineups

MSU

C (22) Mady Sissoko (6-9) 4.4

F (25) Malik Hall (6-8) 9.8

G (3) Jaden Akins (6-4) 9.2

G (2) Tyson Walker (6-1) 20.8

PG (11) AJ Hoggard (6-4) 10.7

Oakland

F (2) Chris Conway (6-9) 10.5

F (4) Trey Townsend (6-6) 15.8

F (7) Isaiah Jones (6-7) 6.9

G (3) Jack Gohlke (6-3) 12.3

G (2) Rocket Watts (6-2) 8.5

• MSU update: The Spartans are coming off an eye-opening, vibe-altering 88-64 win over Baylor on Saturday in Detroit, during which they looked like the team we thought they might be entering the season — and then some. The win changed the profile of MSU’s resume considerably from a metrics standpoint, bumping the Spartans up from No. 33 to 23 in Kenpom’s ratings and from 79 to 45 in the NET rankings. The Spartans are now ranked in the top 10 nationally in defensive efficiency, per Kenpom. Tyson Walker is third in the Big Ten in both scoring (20.8 points per game) and steals (1.8).

• Oakland update: The Golden Grizzlies are coming off a 77-63 home win over Eastern Michigan on Dec. 8. Their best win by far was a 78-76 win at Xavier in late November. They also opened the season with competitive losses to Ohio State and Illinois. This marks another matchup between Rocket Watts and his old team. Watts has started all 11 games for Oakland this season and is playing 21 minutes a game. It’s also a homecoming of sorts for Grizzlies guard Blake Lampman from Haslett, who’s missed seven games with a hip flexor injury, but has been back for the last two. He started Oakland’s first two games against the Buckeyes and Illini and had 14 points against both Ohio State and in a recent one-point loss to Toledo.

• Inside the matchup: This is a good Oakland team. Not Greg Kampe’s most talented, but one that, if healthy, ought to contend for the Horizon League title and can be a tough out for a high-major opponent, as has played out already this season. The Grizzlies don’t have great size, but it’s a skilled frontcourt, led by Trey Townsend, who’s given MSU some problems the last couple years. Having Lampman back gives Oakland another shooter to go along with Hillsdale transfer Jack Gohlke, who’s already made 40 3-pointers (and attempted 124) but only has four shot attempts inside the arc. Oakland is capable of challenging the Spartans if they don’t shoot well and/or don’t play with great energy on the defensive end.

• Prediction: I don’t think MSU is likely to let up coming off Saturday’s win. The Spartans know they can’t afford a home loss to Oakland. They want to be the team we saw Saturday. They might not play or shoot quite that well. But they’ll be dialed in and that’ll be enough.

• Make it: MSU 73, Oakland 61

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: MSU basketball vs. Oakland: Prediction, preview, TV info, betting line