Michigan State basketball vs. Northwestern tipoff: Matchup analysis and a prediction

Michigan State Spartans guard Jaden Akins (3) defends Northwestern Wildcats guard Boo Buie (0) during the first half at Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois, on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024.

• What: Michigan State vs. Northwestern

• When: 7 p.m. Wednesday

• Where: Breslin Center, East Lansing

• TV/Radio: Big Ten Network/Spartan Sports Network radio, including WJIM 1240-AM and WMMQ 94.9-FM; Sirius/XM Ch. 387 (MSU broadcast), Ch. 386 (Northwestern broadcast)

• Records/Rankings: MSU is 17-12 overall, 9-9 in Big Ten play and unranked in the Associated Press and Coaches polls. MSU is ranked No. 20 by the analytics site Kenpom.com. Northwestern is 20-9 overall and 11-7 in the Big Ten and unranked by the AP and Coaches. The Wildcats are ranked No. 46 by Kenpom.

• Projected betting line: MSU -4.5 (via oddsmaker Trevor Darnell)

• Coaches: MSU — Tom Izzo is 704-292 in his 29th season as a head coach, all with the Spartans. Northwestern — Chris Collins is 176-171 in his 11th season as a head coach, all with the Wildcats.

• Series: MSU leads 94-42 all-time. Northwestern won the first meeting this season, 88-74 on Jan. 7 in Evanston.

Projected lineups

MSU

C (22) Mady Sissoko (6-9) 3.6

F (25) Malik Hall (6-8) 12.9

G (3) Jaden Akins (6-4) 10.8

G (2) Tyson Walker (6-1) 18.0

PG (11) A.J. Hoggard (6-4) 11.1

Northwestern

C (34) Matthew Nicholson (7-0) 5.3

F (13) Brooks Barnhizer (6-6) 14.4

G (2) Nick Martinelli (6-7) 8.8

G (43) Blake Smith (6-6) 3.2

G (00) Boo Buie (6-2) 18.9

• MSU update: The Spartans enter the final week of the regular season — and senior night — coming off three straight losses, though Saturday’s six-point defeat at Purdue was a much more sound effort than the previous home losses to Ohio State and Iowa. This is likely the final home game for seniors Malik Hall, Tyson Walker, A.J. Hoggard, Mady Sissoko and walk-ons Davis Smith and Steven Izzo. I say “likely” not because Hoggard and Sissoko could return for an extra season — that doesn’t sound like the plan — but because if MSU doesn’t win another game or two, the Spartans could be headed for the NIT and more home games. This group is determined not to have that be part of their legacy.

Among the cool moments Wednesday night as those six are recognized: Sissoko playing in front of his brother at MSU for the first time and Steven Izzo perhaps getting on the Breslin court one more time playing for his father. He got choked up about it this week. His favorite memory: “Just spending time with my dad.”

• Northwestern update: The Wildcats are in a good spot in the Big Ten Standings — in third place at 11-7, 20-9 overall — but in an increasingly bad place on the injury front. They’ve already lost starting guard Ty Berry for the season and now center Matthew Nicholson and guard Ryan Langborg are both hobbled. Nicholson suffered a foot injury early in the second half of an 87-80 home loss to Iowa on Saturday, the second straight game Langborg missed with an ankle injury. Their statuses for Wednesday are unclear. In the first meeting with the Spartans — an 88-74 Northwestern win in Evanston — Nicholson played sparingly due to foul trouble, but Berry scored 22 points and hit four 3-pointers and Langborg scored 12 points and two 3s. So this could seem like a very different Wildcats team.

• Inside the matchup: Overall, Northwestern has had a tremendous season, led by Boo Buie’s 20.2 points, 5.7 assists and Big Ten-best 49% 3 point shooting in conference play. In league games, the Wildcats commit the fewest turnovers per possession and are the top 3-point shooting team in the Big Ten at 42.3%. They’re also in the top four in offensive efficiency, per kenpom. Where they’re not as good is on the defensive end, where they’re the among the bottom four in most meaningful categories.

For MSU, beating Northwestern begins with guarding shooters and keeping Buie from taking over. Junior forward Brooks Barnhizer has become a consistent second scoring threat and the Wildcats’ best rebounder. Sophomore Blake Smith made his first career start for the injured Langborg the last time out and scored 11 points, a sign of increasing depth in Chris Collins’ program.

In the first meeting, what stood out was MSU’s lack of vigor on the defensive end and Malik Hall’s no-show — he didn’t record and point or rebound in 26 minutes. He’s been mostly pretty good since. Tyson Walker, though, scored 27 points at Northwestern and hasn’t been the same player during the back half of the season, while dealing with a groin injury.

• Prediction: MSU has a lot on the line in this one — including trying to get closer to securing an NCAA tournament berth and avoiding the misery of a postgame senior night ceremony after a devastating loss. No one associated with MSU wants anything to do with those vibes. I think you’ll see a spirited MSU effort against a good but hobbled opponent. That’ll be enough.

• Make it: MSU 77, Northwestern 68

