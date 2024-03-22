Michigan State basketball vs. North Carolina NCAA tournament tipoff: Matchup analysis and a prediction

Michigan State guard A.J. Hoggard (11) looks to pass against Mississippi State during the first half of NCAA tournament West Region first round at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. on Thursday, March 21, 2024.

• What: No. 9 seed Michigan State vs. No. 1 seed North Carolina, NCAA tournament second round

• When: 5:30 p.m. Saturday

• Where: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina

• TV/Radio: CBS/Spartan Sports Network radio, including WJIM 1240-AM and WMMQ 94.9-FM; Sirius/XM Ch. 201

• Records/Rankings: MSU is 20-14 overall and finished the Big Ten regular season at 10-10, before going 1-1 in the Big Ten tournament and then beating Mississippi State in the first round of the NCAA tournament. MSU is ranked No. 16 by the analytics site Kenpom.com. North Carolina is 28-7 overall and finished 17-3 in the ACC before going 2-1 in the ACC tournament and beating Wagner in the first round of the NCAA tournament. The Tar Hills are ranked No. 9 by Kenpom.

• Betting line: North Carolina -4

• Coaches: Michigan State — Tom Izzo is 707-294 in his 29th season as a head coach, all with the Spartans. North Carolina — Hubert Davis is 77-30 in his third season as a head coach, all with the Tar Heels.

• Series: MSU is 4-12 all-time against North Carolina and 0-5 all-time in the NCAA tournament. The two programs last met in November of 2017 in Portland, Oregon, with the Spartans winning 63-45.

Projected lineups

Michigan State

C (15) Carson Cooper (6-11) 3.5

F (25) Malik Hall (6-8) 12.5

G (3) Jaden Akins (6-4) 10.4

G (2) Tyson Walker (6-1) 18.2

PG (11) A.J. Hoggard (6-4) 10.9

North Carolina

C (5) Armando Bacot (6-11) 14.3

F (55) Harrison Ingram (6-7) 12.1

G (3) Cormac Ryan (6-5) 11.3

G (4) RJ Davis (6-0) 21.4

G (2) Elliot Cadeau (6-1) 7.3

• Michigan State update: The Spartans are coming off their first win that truly changed the vibe and hopes for them since their dismantling of Baylor back in December. MSU’s 69-51 win over Mississippi State in the first round of the NCAA tournament Thursday was its 14th opening-round win in the past 17 years. The Spartans, who were out-rebounded regularly during the regular season, have out-rebounded their last three opponents and four of their last five, including Purdue and Mississippi State, the top two rebounding teams in the Big Ten and SEC, respectively. Under Izzo, MSU is 24-7 in the second game of an NCAA tournament weekend, but just 2-3 in the second round of its last five NCAA tournaments.

• North Carolina update: The Tar Heels are coming off a 90-62 win over 16-seed Wagner on Thursday, their ninth win in the last 10 games, with their only defeat during that stretch coming against N.C. State in the ACC tournament championship game. North Carolina was the ACC’s best defensive team, both 2-point and 3-point defense, and the league’s top rebounding team. The Tar Heels missed the NCAA tournament last year after reaching the NCAA tournament championship game in Hubert Davis’ first season two years ago.

North Carolina big man Armando Bacot has grabbed 15 or more rebounds in each of his last six NCAA tournament games.

• Matchup analysis: North Carolina is like Mississippi State 2.0 in some ways with a dynamic small guard in RJ Davis and an agile big man in Armando Bacot, who’s grabbed 15 or more rebounds in six straight NCAA tournament games. The Tar Heels also are more efficient offensively and connected defensively than the Bulldogs. The 6-11 Bacot will be a chore for MSU’s big guys, who played well against Mississippi State and hung in there against Purdue. Limiting Bacot on the glass and in the paint is a big part of limiting North Carolina. Davis, who played against Tyson Walker in high school, presents some similar challenges to Mississippi State’s Josh Hubbard in terms of shot creation. But, like with Hubbard, Davis isn’t a bad matchup. He’s just really good. Where the Tar Heels are often great is on the defensive end. In ACC play, opponents hit just 30.7% from beyond on the arc and 44.3% inside it. MSU hit shots against Mississippi State. That’ll be harder against the Tar Heels, who are also likely to put more pressure on MSU on the other end, though North Carolina is just an average 3-point shooting team.

• Prediction: I think MSU can beat North Carolina. I think the Spartans are playing as well as they have all season and the Vegas line is telling — the Tar Heels are only 4-point favorites, playing what’s essentially a home game, as a 1 seed against a 9 seed. They’re not as consistently great as Purdue. But they’ve been far more consistently good than MSU. If the Spartans play as they have been since the postseason began, they will be in this game deep into the second half. I’ve just seen too much to trust them to pull it off.

• Make it: North Carolina 77, MSU 71

— Graham Couch

