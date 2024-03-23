Michigan State basketball vs North Carolina live score, updates, highlights in March Madness

Michigan State basketball looks to keep its season alive in a blue-blooded matchup with 1 seed North Carolina on Saturday.

The Spartans, while a 9 seed, are among the college basketball's most elite programs under coach Tom Izzo. After upsetting 8 seed Mississippi State 69-51 on Thursday, Michigan State looks to head to its 16th Sweet 16 under Izzo.

MORE: Watch select NCAA Tournament games live with Fubo (free trial)

Michigan State is led by fifth-year senior guard Tyson Walker, who's averaging a team-high 18.2 points per game and scored a game-high 19 points in its first-round win over the Bulldogs. Junior guard Jaden Akins also contributed 15 points.

North Carolina will certainly pose a tough test for the Spartans, as the Tar Heels boast two of the nation's best players in seniors RJ Davis and Armando Bacot. Davis and Bacot, who are averaging 21.4 and 14.3 points per game, respectively, this season, also have tournament experience, leading North Carolina to the national championship in 2021-22.

Here's the live score, updates and highlights from Michigan State's second-round matchup with North Carolina:

REQUIRED READING: Tom Izzo is still chasing whales with Michigan State basketball. There's one left: UNC

Michigan State vs. North Carolina live updates in NCAA second round

This section will be updated.

What channel is Michigan State vs. North Carolina on today?

TV channel: CBS

Streaming: March Madness Live app, Fubo

Michigan State's game against North Carolina will air live on CBS, with streaming options on the NCAA's March Madness Live app and Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Michigan State vs. North Carolina start time

Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

Location: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

REQUIRED READING: Michigan State basketball gets a NCAA family reunion vs. Paxson Wojcik, North Carolina

Michigan State vs. North Carolina preview

Michigan State: The Spartans snuck into the NCAA Tournament as a 9 seed after finishing the regular season with a 19-14 record. However, never count out the Spartans under veteran coach Tom Izzo, who usually gets his team to play its best ball in March. The Spartans are led by fifth-year senior guard Tyson Walker, who averaged 18.2 points per game this season.

North Carolina: North Carolina has loads of NCAA Tournament experience and is led by national championship runners-up R.J. Davis and Armando Bacot. Davis, who's averaging 21.4 points per game this season, leveled up his game as a senior, evolving into the ACC Player of the Year.

Michigan State-North Carolina betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Saturday, March 23.

Spread: North Carolina (-3.5)

Over/under: 142.5

Moneyline: North Carolina -190 | Michigan State +155

Michigan State vs. North Carolina prediction, game picks

Here's a game prediction from the Detroit Free Press' Michigan State beat reporter Chris Solari:

Much like they did against all the other upper echelon programs they’ve faced this season —Duke, Arizona, Purdue (twice) and Illinois — the Spartans stay right in the mix. But foul trouble down low allows Bacot to dominate in the paint late and sends the Tar Heels on to Los Angeles for next week’s Sweet 16. The pick: North Carolina 72, MSU 66.

Michigan State vs. North Carolina injury updates

Michigan State: None

North Carolina: None

Michigan State-North Carolina championship odds

Here are Michigan State and North Carolina's championship odds, per BetMGM:

Michigan State: +6000

North Carolina: +1400

REQUIRED READING: Michigan State basketball vs. North Carolina: How have Spartans fared against Tar Heels

Michigan State basketball schedule 2024

Here are Michigan State's last five results. Find the Spartans' full 2023-24 schedule here.

Thursday, March 21: Michigan State 69 , Mississippi State 51

Friday, March 15: Purdue 67 , Michigan State 62

Thursday, March 14: Michigan State 77 , Minnesota 67

Sunday, March 10: Indiana 65 , Michigan State 54

Wednesday, March 6: Michigan State 53, Northwestern 49

North Carolina basketball schedule 2024

Here are North Carolina's last five results. Find the Tar Heels' full 2023-24 schedule here:

Thursday, March 21: North Carolina 90 , Wagner 62

Saturday, March 16: NC State 84 , North Carolina 76

Friday, March 15: North Carolina 72 , Pittsburgh 65

Thursday, March 14: North Carolina 92 , Florida State 67

Saturday, March 9: North Carolina 84, Duke 79

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State-North Carolina live score, updates, highlights in NCAA Tournament