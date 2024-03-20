Michigan State basketball vs. Mississippi State NCAA tournament tipoff: Matchup analysis and a prediction

Mississippi State freshman guard Josh Hubbard is averaging 17.1 points per game and scored 18 in their most recent win (pictured), an SEC tournament victory over Tennessee last week.

• What: No. 9 seed Michigan State vs. No. 8 seed Mississippi State, NCAA tournament first round

• When: 12:15 p.m. Thursday

• Where: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina

• TV/Radio: CBS/Spartan Sports Network radio, including WJIM 1240-AM and WMMQ 94.9-FM; Sirius/XM Ch. 201

• Records/Rankings: MSU is 19-14 overall and finished the Big Ten regular season at 10-10, before going 1-1 in the Big Ten tournament. MSU is ranked No. 19 by the analytics site Kenpom.com and No. 24 in the NCAA's NET rankings. Mississippi State is 21-13 overall and finished 8-10 in the SEC before going 2-1 in the SEC tournament. The Bulldogs are ranked No. 31 in Kenpom and the NET.

• Betting line: Michigan State -1

• Coaches: Michigan State — Tom Izzo is 706-294 in his 29th season as a head coach, all with the Spartans. Mississippi State — Chris Jans is 185-70 in his 8th season as a Division I NCAA head coach, including 42-26 in his second season with the Bulldogs. He also went 159-45 in six seasons in the junior college ranks.

• Series: Michigan State leads 3-0 all-time, though the two sides haven't met since 1973.

Projected lineups

Michigan State

C (15) Carson Cooper (6-11) 3.6

F (25) Malik Hall (6-8) 12.6

G (3) Jaden Akins (6-4) 10.2

G (2) Tyson Walker (6-1) 18.2

PG (11) A.J. Hoggard (6-4) 11.0

Mississippi State

C (1) Tolu Smith III (6-11) 15.2

F (4) Cameron Matthews (6-7) 9.5

F (0) D.J. Jeffries (6-4) 6.4

G (13) Josh Hubbard (5-10) 17.1

G (10) Dashawn Davis (6-2) 6.7

• Michigan State update: The Spartans begin their 26th straight NCAA tournament both happy to be in and hoping to make a run. This is only the sixth time in those 26 tournaments the Spartans have been a 9 seed or worse. They’ve twice before been a 9 seed under Izzo — in 2017 and 2007, each time winning their first-round game and then losing to a 1 seed. MSU enters the Big Dance No. 9 nationally in defensive efficiency, per Kenpom.com, including No. 1 in steal percentage during Big Ten play. They shot 37.7% on 3-point tries in conference play, which was top three in the Big Ten. They also shot the fewest free throws of any team during Big Ten play and were a middling team in just about every other significant category.

• Mississippi State update: The Bulldogs are coming off an SEC tournament that featured their best game of the season, a 73-56 win over Tennessee, who’s a 2 seed in this tournament. Mississippi State had lost four straight games before the SEC tournament, albeit Auburn on the road and a two-point home loss to Kentucky were part of that mix, along with defeats to Texas A&M and South Carolina. Also of note, Bulldogs standout big man Tolu Smith III — who missed the early part of the season with a foot injury — fell in practice before the March 2 game at Auburn. He apparently hasn't made a big deal about it, but also hasn’t been quite the same player since.

• Michigan State update: It’s hard to tell if this matchup is trouble for the Spartans or more ideal than at first glance — or somewhere in-between. If Tolu Smith is himself, he’s a problem inside. The 6-foot-11, 245-pound senior has gotten off to slow starts since falling before the Auburn game, perhaps tweaking a preseason foot injury, and he's scored in single digits in three of the past five games. He’s still rebounding well, though.

The Bulldogs might be a problem on the glass, beyond just Smith. In SEC play, they’ve gotten an offensive rebound on nearly 37% of their shots, though sometimes that's their best offense. They’ve got size off the bench in 6-10, 280-pound senior Jimmy Bell Jr., and good, long rebounding forwards and wings in Cameron Matthews and D.J. Jefferies. They guard the 3-point line aggressively, trap in the corners and are physically up for a rock fight.

Where they aren’t big, they’re dynamic with freshman guard Josh Hubbard, who will take — and often rise up and make — tough shots from multiple levels, including well beyond the 3-point line. He’s a strong, 5-foot-10 lead guard, who’s smooth and has a burst to get by opponents.

All of that sounds like a nightmare. But MSU is one team that has the guards to defend Hubbard as well as anyone, likely with Tyson Walker and Tre Holloman, and as Malik Hall pointed out Wednesday morning, Hubbard and the rest of his teammates haven’t faced a gap-help defense like MSU’s in the SEC.

Mississippi State also turns the ball over a ton, on nearly 20% of its possessions in conference play, which will allow the Spartans to get out and run and play a good part of this game in transition. That tends to get MSU into a flow offensively in the half-court, too. The Bulldogs have the propensity to go cold shooting the ball, though they have four players who make between 35% to 37% of their 3s at varying degrees of volume. Mostly that’s Hubbard, who’s made 105 of them this season.

The Spartans have been better rebounding of late, especially on the offensive glass and have out-rebounded three of their last five opponents, including Purdue once. Mississippi State also isn’t a team that’s likely to run away from MSU offensively. So there are some things that make this a decent matchup. And also reasons for MSU to be concerned.

• Prediction: Mississippi State definitely has some advantages, mostly on the interior and with size on the wing. I think this comes down to whether Michigan State hits shots and hangs in there on the glass and how much the Spartans turn Mississippi State over and can live in transition. This is also a Spartan roster that's largely been in this setting and understands what it takes. We'll see whether they have the goods to do it.

• Make it: Michigan State 75, Mississippi State 71

– Graham Couch

