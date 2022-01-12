Michigan State basketball vs. Minnesota: How to watch, listen and stream

Michigan State basketball will return to the court for the first time in a week on Wednesday in a home matchup against Minnesota.

The Spartans last played on Jan. 5 against Nebraska, with Michigan State losing their game against rival Michigan over the weekend due to COVID-19.

Michigan State enters this matchup on an eight-game winning streak and with a perfect 4-0 mark in conference play. Minnesota, on the other hand, has struggled lately with a pair of blowout losses last week.

This will be the second time the Spartans and Gophers meet this season, with Michigan State topping Minnesota earlier this year, 75-67. Michigan State led by as many as 19 points in that matchup, with Minnesota battling to narrow that lead late in the game.

Here are the game details for Wednesday’s matchup between the Spartans and Golden Gophers:

Game time: 7 p.m. EST

Location: Breslin Center (East Lansing, Mich.)

Betting line (courtesy of Tipico): Michigan State -12.5

TV: Big Ten Network (BTN)

Live Stream: fuboTV (try it free)

Listen: Spartan Media Network or MSUSpartans.com

