Michigan State basketball vs. Michigan tipoff: Matchup analysis and a prediction

• What: Michigan State vs. Michigan

• When: 9 p.m. Tuesday

• Where: Breslin Center

• TV/Radio: Streaming on Peacock/Spartan Sports Network radio, including WJIM 1240-AM and WMMQ 94.9-FM; Sirius/XM Ch. 372 (MSU broadcast), Ch. 85 (Michigan broadcast)

• Records/Rankings: MSU is 12-8 overall, 4-5 in Big Ten play and unranked in the Associated Press and Coaches polls. MSU is ranked No. 18 by the analytics site Kenpom.com. Michigan is 7-13 overall and 2-7 in the Big Ten and unranked by the AP and Coaches polls. The Wolverines are ranked No. 86 by Kenpom.

• Betting line: MSU -11.5

• Coaches: MSU — Tom Izzo is 699-288 in his 29th season as a head coach, all with the Spartans. Michigan — Juwan Howard is 86-62 is in his fifth season as a head coach, all with the Wolverines.

• Series: Michigan leads 104-88 all-time. The teams split last season's two games, which each winning at home.

Projected lineups

MSU

C (22) Mady Sissoko (6-9) 4.6

F (25) Malik Hall (6-8) 11.2

G (3) Jaden Akins (6-4) 10.4

G (2) Tyson Walker (6-1) 19.3

PG (11) AJ Hoggard (6-4) 11.6

Michigan

C (32) Tarris Reed (6-10) 7.2

F (13) Olivier Nkamhoua (6-9) 16.3

F (5) Terrance Williams II (6-7) 12.7

G (3) Jaelin Llewellyn (6-2) 4.3

G (4) Nimari Burnett (6-4) 9.7

• MSU update: The Spartans are hoping to bounce back from a sobering 81-66 loss at Wisconsin on Friday night. Playing Michigan will help — both that the Wolverines are MSU’s fiercest rival and that, right now, the Wolverines aren’t all that fierce. The Spartans’ NCAA tournament situation is better than it appears, provided they take care of business. The predictive analytics site Kenpom.com projects MSU to win each of its next eight games, including Tuesday night against Michigan, by 11. So there's a chance for the Spartans to get on a bit of a run. MSU thus far has been out-rebounded by six of its nine Big Ten opponents. Among the Spartans’ other issues in conference play, they’re dead last in free throws attempted and by a ways — with 124 attempted in nine games. Purdue and Illinois, for example are both over 200 free throws in Big Ten play. In other words, MSU isn’t getting enough easy points.

• Michigan update: The Wolverines are a mess. The’ve lost eight of their last nine games, most recently 88-78 at home to Iowa on Saturday. Their point guard and leading scorer, Dug McDaniel, has been suspended for road games for the time being and won’t play Tuesday night. Their head coach, Juwan Howard, is under fire for the direction of the program. And there aren’t any signs that this team will improve before the end of the season. Michigan is among the worst defensive teams in the conference in almost every meaningful category and the Wolverines aren’t much to look at on offense either, especially without McDaniel.

• Inside the matchup: It’s hard to imagine this going well for Michigan at Breslin Center, given how the Wolverines are playing. It’s not a roster devoid of talent. The Wolverines have their shortcomings, but they’re also underperforming. When they have McDaniel, they’ve got a legit lead guard. But you can’t grow as a team or develop any consistency when your best player — and most ball-dominant player — plays in some games and not in others. It’s really unfair to the rest of the team. Olivier Nkamhoua, a transfer from Tennessee, is nice, classic power forward, with good size, skill and vision. There are some similarities to Malik Hall. Nkamhoua is probably a better passer. He and McDaniel have, at times, worked well playing off each other this season, when McDaniel plays. Center Tarris Reed gave MSU’s big men trouble last season. So the Michigan frontcourt will be a challenge for the Spartans. In the backcourt, Jaelin Llewellyn and Nimari Burnett can both handle the ball. Neither is the creator or scorer that McDaniel is. MSU should have the edge there. On the wing, Terrence Williams is a streaky shooter. It’s best not to let him get going.

Also a factor: There have been a couple games recently that make you wonder how much this Michigan team cares. Its defensive performance in its home loss to Iowa being one them. The Wolverines have played two road games since McDaniel’s road-only suspension began — a 54-47 loss at Maryland and a 99-67 defeat at Purdue, the latter of which was never competitive. I imagine they’ll be up for this one, a rivalry game, a chance to redirect their season a bit. MSU would also like to change the vibe after Friday night’s loss at Wisconsin.

• Prediction: This a must-win for the Spartans, a chance to make themselves and their fans feel good again in ways that a win over Michigan always does, and a chance to perhaps start a decent winning streak, which MSU could sorely use. The Wolverines are struggling, but they have some capable players. MSU would be wise to step on their neck early.

• Make it: MSU 78, Michigan 64

