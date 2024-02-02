Michigan State basketball vs. Maryland tipoff: Matchup analysis and a prediction

Michigan State guard A.J. Hoggard calls the offense during the first half of MSU's 61-59 win on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, in College Park, Maryland.

• What: Michigan State vs. Maryland

• When: 5:30 p.m. Saturday

• Where: Breslin Center

• TV/Radio: FOX/Spartan Sports Network radio, including WJIM 1240-AM and WMMQ 94.9-FM; Sirius/XM Ch. 389 (MSU broadcast), Ch. 388 (Maryland broadcast)

• Records/Rankings: MSU is 13-8 overall, 5-5 in Big Ten play and unranked in the Associated Press and Coaches polls. MSU is ranked No. 18 by the analytics site Kenpom.com. Maryland is also 13-8 overall and 5-5 in the Big Ten and unranked by the AP and Coaches polls. The Terrapins are ranked No. 52 by Kenpom.

• Projected betting line: MSU -8.5 (via Trevor Darnell)

• Coaches: MSU — Tom Izzo is 700-288 in his 29th season as a head coach, all with the Spartans. Maryland — Kevin Willard is 304-230 in his 17th season as a head coach, including 34-21 in his second season with the Terrapins.

• Series: MSU leads 15-7 all-time, including a 61-59 win two weeks ago in College Park.

Projected lineups

MSU

C (22) Mady Sissoko (6-9) 4.3

F (25) Malik Hall (6-8) 11.2

G (3) Jaden Akins (6-4) 11.0

G (2) Tyson Walker (6-1) 18.9

PG (11) AJ Hoggard (6-4) 11.8

Maryland

F (24) Donta Scott (6-8) 11.0

F (10) Julian Reese (6-9) 13.6

G (22) Jordan Geronimo (6-6) 6.0

G (5) DeShawn Harris-Smith (6-5) 7.1

PG (1) Jahmir Young (6-1) 20.4

• MSU update: The Spartans are coming off a dominant second half against Michigan on Tuesday night which helped them get back on their feet with an 81-62 win, Tom Izzo’s 700th of his career. Now they get a rematch with a Maryland team they beat by two points two weeks ago on the road, a game MSU controlled in the first half before scoring just 17 points after halftime. One point of concern for the Spartans is leading scorer Tyson Walker, who’s been getting beat up physically and is dealing with a groin strain, though both he and Tom Izzo said Thursday that it won't limit his minutes or role. Walker has scored 15 or fewer points in four of MSU’s last five games and, in those four games, has made 18 of 54 shots and 6 of 25 3-point attempts.

• Maryland update: The Terrapins have won both of their games since they faced the Spartans on Jan. 21, winning at Iowa, 69-57, and then thumping Nebraska, 73-51, on Saturday. They also will have had a full week to prepare for MSU. If Maryland is going to make a run at an NCAA tournament bid, this is the sort of road win that would help that cause. The Terrapins, who have a road win at Illinois on their resume, continue to be one of the nation’s top teams defensively, ranked sixth in defensive efficiency, per Kenpom, and seventh in 2-point defense, holding opponents to 43% inside the arc. They’re also one of the worst 3-point shooting teams in college basketball, at 29.7%, which ranks 324th in Division I college basketball.

• Inside the matchup: In the first meeting, MSU shot a blistering 58% in the first half and then fell off a cliff offensively, before hanging on with some clutch play by its guards. The Terrapins shot better from long range that day than they had been, with Jahmir Young, Donta Scott and Jahari Long combining to making 8 of 14 3-point tries, and they've kept it up since. Long was the player who appeared to catch the Spartans off guard. Young continues to be a dynamic lead guard and the Terrapins' most dangerous player. Julian Reese and Scott gave MSU problems in the paint, Reese especially. He hauled in six offensive rebounds and blocked three shots and Maryland clobbered MSU on the glass, 37-22. The Terrapins might be offensively limited enough for MSU to get away with losing the battle of the boards, but probably not to that degree. Izzo described Maryland as probably the Big Ten's most physical team. The Spartans have to work match that in the paint.

The first game between these two teams seemed to change after Jaden Akins rolled his ankle. Akins only had five points in the first half, but he was active and effective and then lost his bounce. Akins has recovered nicely and is coming off a career performance against Michigan, where he hit seven 3-pointers and scored 23 points.

• Prediction: Maryland has some similar traits of teams that, at Breslin Center, have struggled to prevent MSU from going on a second-half run and pulling away. But while the Terrapins are a defensive-minded, offensive-challenged group, they’ve got more to them than teams like Rutgers, Michigan or Penn State. This will be a fight. Maryland is playing well. But MSU, at home, should have enough offensive punch to pull this out.

• Make it: MSU 68, Maryland 62

