Michigan State basketball score vs. Maryland Terrapins in Big Ten tournament: Live updates

No. 9 seed Michigan State Spartans (15-11, 9-11) vs. No. 8 seed Maryland Terrapins (15-12, 9-11)

When: 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

Where: The 2021 Big Ten tournament second round, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis.

TV: Big Ten Network.

Radio: WJR-AM (760).

• Box score

Game notes: Both MSU and Maryland are projected to make the NCAA tournament, but a win in the Big Ten tournament opener for both teams would help solidify seeding and bring a chance at a big upset the following day: The winner plays No. 1 seed Michigan on Friday at 11:30 a.m. in the quarterfinals. ... The Spartans lost 73-55 at Maryland 12 days ago. The Terps then lost at Northwestern and vs. Penn State to close the regular season. ... MSU standout forward Aaron Henry will again play at home in Indy; he's averaging 15.5 points and 5.5 rebounds this season. Maryland's Eric Ayala averages 14.5 points and Aaron Wiggins scores 14 points.

THE END? Aaron Henry's Indianapolis homecoming could be his Michigan State farewell

BRACKET: 2021 Big Ten basketball tournament schedule

Live updates

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State basketball score vs. Maryland, Big Ten tournament: Live