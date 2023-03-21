Michigan State basketball vs. Marquette was most-watched NCAA Tournament game of first weekend

For a lot of people who I saw online even outside of the Michigan State basketball fanbase, the Spartans’ game versus Marquette on Sunday was deemed one of the top games of the entire NCAA Tournament so far and a near instant classic.

That was reflected in the numbers, as Kevin Pauga of MSU Athletics Tweeted out on Tuesday that Sunday’s game was the most watched of the tournament thus far, garnering well over 10 million viewers on CBS.

Sunday's Michigan State-Marquette game drew 10.9 million viewers on CBS, making it the most watched NCAA Tournament game of the first weekend. — Kevin Pauga (@KevinPauga) March 21, 2023

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Andrew Brewster on Twitter @IAmBrewster.

More!

Best quotes from Tom Izzo at pre-Sweet Sixteen press conference Power Rankings: Andy Katz lists MSU as his top remaining team in East Region Most Sweet 16 appearances since 1995-96 season

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire