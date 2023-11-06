Michigan State basketball vs. James Madison tipoff: Matchup analysis and a prediction

James Madison's Terrence Edwards, a 6-6 wing, is the Dukes' top offensive player.

• What: Michigan State vs. James Madison

• When: 8:30 p.m. Monday

• Where: Breslin Center, East Lansing

• TV/Radio: Big Ten Network/Spartan Sports Network radio, including WJIM 1240-AM and WMMQ 94.9-FM; Sirius/XM Ch. 195

• Records/Rankings: This is the season opener for both teams. MSU is ranked No. 4 in both the preseason Associated Press and Coaches polls. James Madison is unranked.

• Vegas Line: MSU -16.5

• Coaches: MSU — Tom Izzo is 687-280 beginning his 29th season as a head coach, all with the Spartans. James Madison — Mark Byington is 188-133 beginning his 11th season as a collegiate head coach, including 50-32 entering his fourth season with the Dukes.

• Series: This is the first meeting ever between the two programs.

Projected lineups

MSU

C (22) Mady Sissoko (6-9) 5.1 (2022-23 stats)

F (25) Malik Hall (6-8) 8.9

G (3) Jaden Akins (6-4) 9.8

G (2) Tyson Walker (6-1) 14.8

PG (11) AJ Hoggard (6-4) 12.9

James Madison

F (22) Julien Wooden (6-8) 8.4

F (11) Justin Amadi (6-7) 4.9

G/F (2) Terrence Edwards (6-6) 13.3

SG (1) Noah Freidel (6-4) 8.7

PG (4) Bryant Randleman (6-4) 8.7*

*At previous school

• MSU update: The Spartans begin a highly anticipated season, returning five players with substantial starting experience while introducing the program’s most heralded freshman class in seven years. MSU is coming off a 21-13 season and fourth-place finish in the Big Ten, before an NCAA tournament run that ended in the Sweet 16. The Spartans will be without big man Jaxon Kohler perhaps until Christmas with a foot injury. Otherwise, MSU starts the season healthy, with two home games this week — against James Madison and Southern Indiana — before a trip to Chicago for a Champions Classic date with Duke next week.

• James Madison update: The Dukes, based in Harrisonburg, Virginia, are a seasoned program with a number of key players back from a 22-win team a year ago. The Sun Belt Conference’s coaches picked them to win the league this season. Junior wing Terrence Edwards is their top returning player, having averaged 13.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game last season. The Dukes’ roster includes five transfers, though that’s closer to the norm in college basketball this season than you might realize, especially at the mid-major level.

• Inside the matchup: Terrence Edwards looks like a high-major caliber player, who can score, shoot from outside (at nearly 46% beyond the arc) and defend. MSU has a great counter to Edwards in Jaden Akins. Freshman Coen Carr will also likely be involved in that matchup. The Dukes aren't going to overpower anyone at MSU’s level inside, but they're experienced in the paint. Whether James Madison is able to keep this game competitive will come down to its backcourt play, including two graduate transfer point guards — Bryant Randleman (High Point) and Michael Green (Robert Morris) — both of whom are stepping up a level and beginning with likely their toughest matchup of the season. James Madison has the shooters to keep pace and Edwards is a complete player.

• Prediction: This game could be closer than people expect. This is a Dukes squad that could be a 12-seed in the NCAA tournament if the year goes as they hope. I think MSU’s perimeter defense will ultimately be too much. But James Madison pushed Virginia a year ago and competed with North Carolina on a night the Dukes didn’t shoot well. If their point guards hold up, they’ll likely keep this respectable.

• Make it: MSU 80, James Madison 66

— Graham Couch

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: MSU basketball vs. James Madison: Prediction, preview, TV, how to bet