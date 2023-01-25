Michigan State basketball vs. Iowa: Stream, broadcast info, three things to watch, prediction

Michigan State basketball hosts Iowa in yet another big-time conference showdown on Thursday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Spartans enter this matchup once again looking to rebound from a loss. Michigan State has dropped three of their last four games after winning the previous seven. The Spartans are 13-7 overall and 5-4 in Big Ten play.

Iowa is also looking to rebound from a loss last time out at Ohio State. The Hawkeyes have been playing better as of late with wins in their previous four games before Saturday’s loss at Ohio State. Iowa is 12-7 overall and 4-4 in conference play.

Broadcast and Streaming Info

Here’s when you should tune in to see this game between Michigan State and Iowa:

Date: Jan. 26, 2023

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Three Things to Watch

Here are three things to watch out for in this matchup between Michigan State and Iowa:

MSU playing a full 40 minutes: It was clear the Spartans ran out of gas in the final 10 minutes against Indiana on Sunday. From listening to head coach Tom Izzo’s post game presser it sounded like there were a number of factors in play to that disappointing finish. Regardless, Michigan State won’t be able to pick up a win on Thursday if they don’t play a complete game — which also means they can’t afford a slow start either.

Keeping up with Iowa’s offense: By now, you should know what Iowa basketball is all about under Fran McCaffery. Offense, offense and some more offense. The Hawkeyes are first in the Big Ten in scoring at 81.7 points per game and hitting eight three-point shots per game as well. Michigan State will need to bring their best effort on the offensive end to keep up with the Hawkeyes on Thursday.

Points from the bench: Michigan State only got nine points from its bench in the loss at Indiana on Sunday — all of which were from Jaxon Kohler. Conversely, the Spartans got 16 points in the win over Rutgers the game before, with Kohler having a career-high 12 points. He’ll need to provide some more good minutes on Thursday and the rest of the bench will need to add some points to the scoresheet as well to keep up with Iowa.

Game Prediction

Prediction: MSU 81, Iowa 74

Can Michigan State avoid a bad start and defend the arc? If they do those two things well, then they should beat Iowa on Thursday. I’m not particularly confident they’ll do that but I also do believe this group understands this game feels like another must-win with what’s looming on the schedule in the next week or two. So I’m going to take the Spartans here but will not be surprised (half expect it) if Iowa comes in and snags a road win either.

