Michigan State basketball vs. Iowa tipoff: Matchup analysis and a prediction

• What: Michigan State vs. Iowa

• When: 7 p.m. Tuesday

• Where: Breslin Center, East Lansing

• TV/Radio: Peacock/Spartan Sports Network radio, including WJIM 1240-AM and WMMQ 94.9-FM; Sirius/XM Ch. 85 (MSU broadcast), Ch. 372 (Iowa broadcast)

• Records/Rankings: MSU is 17-9 overall, 9-6 in Big Ten play and unranked in the Associated Press and Coaches polls. MSU is ranked No. 15 by the analytics site Kenpom.com. Iowa is 15-11 overall and 7-8 in the Big Ten and unranked in the AP and Coaches polls. The Hawkeyes are ranked No. 57 by Kenpom.

• Coaches: MSU — Tom Izzo is 704-289 in his 29th season as a head coach, all with the Spartans. Iowa — Fran McCaffery is 527-364 in his 28th season as a head coach, including 276-187 in his 14th season with the Hawkeyes.

• Series: MSU leads 77-59 all-time. The teams split their two meetings last season, with each team winning at home. Last February, the Spartans led by 13 points with 93 seconds remaining in Iowa City and lost in overtime.

Projected lineups

MSU

C (22) Mady Sissoko (6-9) 3.8

F (25) Malik Hall (6-8) 12.7

G (3) Jaden Akins (6-4) 11.2

G (2) Tyson Walker (6-1) 18.4

PG (11) A.J. Hoggard (6-4) 11.2

Iowa

C (32) Owen Freeman (6-10) 11.0

F (23) Ben Krikke (6-9) 14.1

F (20) Payton Sandfort (6-7) 15.2

G (4) Josh Dix (6-5) 7.6

G (11) Tony Perkins (6-4) 15.5

• MSU update: The Spartans have won three straight games and eight of their last 10, including Saturday’s 73-63 win at Michigan, putting MSU in a three-way tie for third place in the Big Ten with Wisconsin and Northwestern. The Spartans still have a home game remaining with the Wildcats. They do not have a regular game left against the Badgers, who swept the season series and thus own the tiebreaker with the Spartans for Big Ten tournament seeding. The top four teams get a bye to the quarterfinals. Senior Malik Hall has been on a tear of late, scoring 69 points over the last three games, while making 25 of 37 shots.

• Iowa update: The Hawkeyes are coming off an 88-86 overtime win at home against Wisconsin. Otherwise, their best win this season is probably a mid-January win at Minnesota. Iowa has some work to do to get on the NCAA tournament bubble. Winning at Michigan State would be a major boost to that effort.

• Inside the matchup: In conference play, Iowa is the Big Ten’s worst defense and worst defensive rebounding team. Also like Iowa teams of the past, the Hawkeyes like to get out and run. Unlike recent Iowa teams, this group doesn’t shoot it as well from the perimeter, just 33% in Big Ten play, though Payton Sandfort is a bona fide shooter and someone who can never be left unattended. Point guard Tony Perkins makes the Hawkeyes go. He gets most of his buckets inside the arc. MSU has to be prepared to make him take difficult shots at the rim. Freshman center Owen Freeman is a skilled big man, who is athletic enough to impact the game on both ends. He sees the floor well, too. He had 12 rebounds and six assists against the Badgers. He’s going to be a problem over the years in the Big Ten. He might be a tough matchup for MSU this year.

• Prediction: Iowa is Iowa — skilled, with some offensive punch, even if less shooting than some years, and still not much interest in defense. MSU will gladly run with the Hawkeyes and come up with more stops than Iowa will. That’s the difference, as it usually is when Iowa falls short.

• Make it: MSU 82, Iowa 74

— Graham Couch

