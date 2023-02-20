Michigan State basketball vs. Indiana: Stream, broadcast info, three things to watch, prediction

Michigan State basketball hosts Indiana in an important Big Ten matchup on Tuesday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Spartans will look to bounce back from a tough loss last time out against rival Michigan on Saturday night. Michigan State is 16-10 overall and 8-7 in conference play this year.

Indiana is looking to build upon their recent hot stretch of basketball in this matchup. The Hoosiers have won nine of their last 11 games, which included a double-digit victory over the Spartans in the first meeting of these two teams. Indiana is 19-8 overall and 10-6 in conference play this season.

This will be the first home game for Michigan State since last week’s tragic on-campus shooting that left three students dead and five others injured.

Broadcast and Streaming Info

Here’s when you should tune in to see this game between Michigan State and Indiana:

Date: Feb. 21, 2023

Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Three Things to Watch

Here are three things to watch out for in this matchup between Michigan State and Indiana:

What’s MSU have left in the tank?: It’s been a long and emotionally taxing past nine days for the Spartans. That included a heartfelt inspired performance against rival Michigan on Saturday that came up just short in the final minutes. So now, the question is what will Michigan State have left in the tank in yet another emotional game — its first at home since the on-campus shooting?

Continuing to find Hauser shots: Joey Hauser has stepped as the Spartans’ go-to scorer in the past three games, reaching more than 20 points in each game. He’s been consistent all season long for the Spartans and will need to remain an elite scorer in this matchup for Michigan State to get the victory.

Containing Trayce Jackson-Davis: Jackson-Davis played a massive role in the Hoosiers’ victory over the Spartans earlier this year — dropping 31 points and grabbing 15 rebounds. He has been arguably the best player in the Big Ten all season long, so I’m not expecting Michigan State to shut him down but they will need to do a better job in limiting him if they’re going to come out on top.

Story continues

Game Prediction

Prediction: Indiana 71, MSU 67

Michigan State came out firing against Michigan and seemed to played inspired against their rivals. I worry that they mentally put a lot into that performance and we are looking at a hangover game in this one. Combine that with Indiana playing really good ball lately and I unfortunately am taking the Hoosiers to win this matchup.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire