Michigan State basketball vs. Indiana State tipoff: Matchup analysis and a prediction

Indiana State center Robbie Avila, left, is averaging 16.5 points per game and shooting 47% beyond the arc.

• What: Michigan State vs. Indiana State

• When: 2 p.m. Saturday

• Where: Breslin Center

• TV/Radio: FS1/Spartan Sports Network radio, including WJIM 1240-AM and WMMQ 94.9-FM; Sirius/XM Ch. 384 (MSU broadcast)

• Records/Rankings: MSU is 7-5 overall, 0-2 in Big Ten play and unranked in the Associated Press and coaches polls. MSU is ranked No. 21 by the analytics site Kenpom.com. Indiana State is 11-1 overall, 2-0 in the Missouri Valley Conference and unranked by voters in either major poll. The Sycamores are No. 59 in Kenpom's ratings.

• Projected Vegas line: MSU -11.5 (by oddsmaker Trevor Darnell)

• Coaches: MSU — Tom Izzo is 694-285 in his 29th season as a head coach, all with the Spartans. Indiana State — Josh Schertz is 382-103 in his 16th season as a head coach, including 45-34 in his third season with the Sycamores.

• Series: This is the first meeting between the two programs since the 1979 national championship game, which MSU won. That's the only time these two teams have met.

Projected lineups

MSU

C (22) Mady Sissoko (6-9) 4.8

F (25) Malik Hall (6-8) 9.3

G (3) Jaden Akins (6-4) 10.4

G (2) Tyson Walker (6-1) 19.8

PG (11) AJ Hoggard (6-4) 10.8

Indiana State

F (21) Robbie Avila (6-10) 16.5

F (20) Jayson Kent (6-8) 12.9

G (3) Ryan Conwell (6-4) 15.5

G (2) Isaiah Swope (5-10) 19.0

G (1) Julian Larry (6-3) 11.3

• MSU update: The Spartans were rolling heading into Christmas — with three straight impressive showings in dominant wins over Baylor, Oakland and Stony Brook. They’ll pick things up without freshman point guard Jeremy Fears, who was shot in the leg back home in Illinois over the break and, while thankfully not more seriously hurt, could miss the rest of the season. If there’s an area MSU has the depth to withstand such a blow, it’s in the backcourt, where Tyson Walker and Tre Holloman are both capable of being the Spartans’ No. 2 point guard behind A.J. Hoggard. Holloman is expected to see the bulk of Fears' minutes at the point, with Hoggard likely playing more than the 25.3 minutes per game he's averaged to this point. MSU was hoping to have sophomore center Jaxon Kohler back from a foot injury by now. The hope now is that he'll be back practicing by next week.

• Indiana State update: The Sycamores have won 10 straight games and are unbeaten with sophomore center Robbie Avila in the lineup. Avila missed the first two games of the season with an injury, including a 102-80 loss to Alabama that was a competitive game relatively late. With him, Indiana State has largely beaten up on a schedule packed with mid- and low-majors, including a 29-point home win against Southern Illinois, the next highest-ranked team on the Sycamores’ schedule after the Crimson Tide, per Kenpom. The only common opponent with MSU is Southern Indiana, which Indiana State crushed 98-54. The Spartans beat Southern Indiana, 74-51.

• Inside the matchup: The Sycamores are a dynamite shooting team — No. 1 in college basketball in effective field-goal percentage, according to Kenpom, and a team that'll score inside and out. They’re No. 3 nationally in 3-point shooting, at 41.4% overall, with seven players shooting better than 37% from long range, including their big man, Robbie Avila, who’s making 1.5 per game at a clip of nearly 47%. Guard Isaiah Swope has made 34 3s already at a rate of 43%.

The Sycamores are a tough matchup for any team because they play lineups where all five players are capable 3-point shooters and their frequent backdoor cuts force opponents to stay on their toes. Swope, a transfer from Southern Indiana, is a crafty guard who can accelerate and score at every level and finish at the bucket with both hands. He’s a handful. That’ll be a fun matchup with Tyson Walker and a challenge for Walker and others. I’m curious to watch Carson Cooper and Mady Sissoko deal with Avila. Talk about crafty, Avila is that — as skilled a center as MSU’s big men will see this season. If Jaxon Kohler had been available for scout team duty, that would have helped. Kohler has some similar skills.

MSU is turning into a great defensive team, with a phenomenal defensive backcourt. The Spartans are up to No. 11 nationally in defensive efficiency and are quickly climbing. This game, like against Baylor, will be a test of that defense. Perhaps a tougher test, given Indiana State's unique style and MSU having to adjust to the absence of Fears, who was a real asset on the defensive end. On the other side of the court, Indiana State is just an OK defensive team itself and doesn’t protect the rim well at all. This could be fun to watch for a neutral observer. It might be a headache for Tom Izzo and Spartan fans.

• Prediction: Facing an Indiana State team of this caliber wasn’t Tom Izzo's plan to ease back into things after Christmas and before the Big Ten schedule picks up next week in earnest. No one at MSU realized how good the Sycamores were going to be this season when this game was scheduled. But if MSU is as dialed in and efficient as the MSU team we saw the last three games — even if a little different minus Fears — the Spartans are the better team.

• Make it: MSU 81, Indiana State 73

