Michigan State basketball vs. Indiana State: What time, TV channel is today's game on?

Once upon a time, Michigan State basketball and Indiana State played for a national title.

That was March 26, 1979, in Salt Lake City, where the Spartans, led by Magic Johnson and Greg Kelser, topped the Sycamores, led by Larry Bird, by 11 points in the NCAA tournament final —a game that’s generally credited as one of the epic matchups that created what we now know as “March Madness.”

Since then? Well, you’re reading this via the Freep, so you probably know that the Spartans, under head coach Jud Heathcote, and then Tom Izzo, went on to become a perennial Final Four contender. The Sycamores, meanwhile, have made just three NCAA tournaments since, losing in the first round in 2000 and the second round in 2001 and 2011.

HEY HEY, TRE: Michigan State basketball's Tre Holloman back in familiar role with boosted confidence

But this year might be the year for another NCAA revival; the Sycamores are 11-1, with the one loss coming to Alabama back on Nov. 10. It’s not an especially dignified NCAA resume so far: two conference wins, plus three wins over MAC squads (by two points over Toledo, 23 points over NIU and nine points over Ball State), but hey, you can only beat who’s on the schedule.

And just like that magical 1978-79 season, the Sycamores have a star gaining attention as much for his skills as his, er, appearance. Robbie Avila is no Larry Bird … but he’s a center whose rec specs and loose haircut might make you mistake him for the team manager — if he wasn’t 6 feet 10 and 240 pounds. As a freshman last season, he averaged 10.7 points, 4 rebounds and 1.6 assists; this season, he’s at 16.5 points, 6.6 boards and 4.2 assists.

The “College Jokic,” as he has been called this year — referencing the two-time NBA MVP who finally won a title this summer — takes it all in stride as he fuels one of the nation’s top offenses. Indiana State is No. 27 in the NCAA’s NET rankings, with a pair of Quad 2 wins, and No. 59 in Ken Pomeroy’s rankings — the Sycamores have an offense that ranks 34th and a defense that ranks 101st. It’s a mix that’s not far from the up-and-down Spartans, who come in at No. 21 according to KenPom — an offense that’s No. 37 and a defense that’s No. 12.

In short, while Magic and Larry Legend aren’t hitting the Breslin Center court today, this could be a matchup as tough for the Spartans as their season opener against James Madison was. Y’know … once upon a time.

Michigan State basketball vs. Indiana State Sycamores start time

Matchup: Spartans (7-5) vs. Indiana State (11-1).

Date: Saturday, Dec. 30.

Time: 2 p.m. ET.

Where: Breslin Center in East Lansing.

Spread: Spartans by 8½.

• Box score

Michigan State guard A.J. Hoggard steals the ball against Baylor guard RayJ Dennis during the second half of MSU's 88-64 win over Baylor on Saturday, Dec.16, 2023, at Little Caesars Arena.

What channel is Michigan State basketball vs. Indiana State Sycamores today?

TV channel: FS1.

Stream: FoxSports app and Fubo (free trial).

Radio: WJR-AM (760) (Spartans radio affiliates).

Michigan State basketball schedule 2023-04

Date Opponent Monday, Nov. 6 James Madison, 79 MSU 76 (OT) Thursday, Nov. 9 MSU 74, Southern Indiana 51 Tuesday, Nov. 14 Duke 74, MSU 65 Friday, Nov. 17 MSU 74, Butler 54 Sunday, Nov. 19 MSU 81, Alcorn State 49 Thursday, Nov. 23 Arizona 74, MSU 68 Tuesday, Nov. 28 MSU 86, Georgia Southern 55 Tuesday, Dec. 5 Wisconsin 70, Michigan State 57 Sunday, Dec. 10 Nebraska 77, MSU 70 Saturday, Dec. 16 MSU 88, Baylor 64 Monday, Dec. 18 MSU 79, Oakland 62 Thursday, Dec. 21 MSU 99, Stony Brook 55 Saturday, Dec. 30 vs. Indiana State, 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 4 vs. Penn State, 7 p.m.

Find Michigan State's entire 2023-24 schedule.

