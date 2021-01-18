Michigan State basketball vs. Illinois postponed; 3 more COVID-19 cases for Spartans

Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo talks to his players during a break in action vs. the Purdue Boilermakers at Breslin Center in East Lansing, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021.

Michigan State basketball’s game Saturday against No. 13 Illinois has been postponed.

It is the third straight game the Spartans have called off due to COVID-19 issues in their program and fourth this season.

MSU coach Tom Izzo said there were three more positive tests Sunday within the program, including freshman walk-on Davis Smith.

The Spartans’ two games last week — Thursday at Iowa and Sunday vs. Indiana in East Lansing — both were postponed due to issues within their program. MSU had three players test positive for COVID-19 last week — freshman forward Mady Sissoko on Jan. 10, the coach’s son and sophomore walk-on guard Steven Izzo on Tuesday and fifth-year senior guard Joshua Langford on Wednesday.

