Michigan State basketball vs. Illinois tipoff: Matchup analysis and a prediction

• What: Michigan State vs. Illinois

• When: 2 p.m. Saturday

• Where: Breslin Center

• TV/Radio: CBS/Spartan Sports Network radio, including WJIM 1240-AM and WMMQ 94.9-FM; Sirius/XM Ch. 372 (MSU broadcast), Ch. 84 (Illinois broadcast)

• Records/Rankings: MSU is 14-9 overall, 6-6 in Big Ten play and unranked in the Associated Press and Coaches polls. MSU is ranked No. 17 by the analytics site Kenpom.com. Illinois is 17-5 overall and 8-3 in the Big Ten and ranked No. 10 in the AP poll and 12 in the Coaches poll. The Illini are ranked No. 9 by Kenpom.

• Projected betting line: MSU -1 (via oddsmaker Trevor Darnell)

• Coaches: MSU — Tom Izzo is 701-289 in his 29th season as a head coach, all with the Spartans. Illinois — Brad Underwood is 240-111 in his 11th season as a head coach at the NCAA Division I level, including 131-84 in his seventh season with the Illini.

• Series: The series is tied 64-64 all-time, with the Illini winning the first meeting this season, 71-68, on Jan. 11 in Champaign.

Projected lineups

MSU

C (22) Mady Sissoko (6-9) 4.2

F (25) Malik Hall (6-8) 11.2

G (3) Jaden Akins (6-4) 11.0

G (2) Tyson Walker (6-1) 19.0

PG (11) AJ Hoggard (6-4) 11.3

Illinois

C (33) Coleman Hawkins (6-10) 12.0

F (13) Quincy Guerrier (6-8) 11.0

F (0) Terrence Shannon (6-6) 20.0

G (3) Marcus Domask (6-6) 15.7

G (20) Ty Rodgers (6-6) 7.0

• MSU update: The Spartans are coming of a painful 59-56 loss at Minnesota in a game that left them frustrated by how they played down the stretch and back at .500 in Big Ten play at 6-6. MSU should still be good shape for an NCAA tournament bid, provided they don’t have too many more off-script defeats. This game against Illinois is more of an opportunity than some others. The Spartans’ date with the Illini on Saturday and their game at Purdue on March 2 are their last chances in the regular season at the type of wins that could bump them up a seed line come Selection Sunday. But in terms of piling up some victories, the Spartans’ four games after Illinois are chances to do that. MSU is at Penn State and Michigan next week and then hosts Iowa and Ohio State the following week. The Spartans will be favored in all four of those games.

The biggest concern for the Spartans right now might be the health of Tyson Walker, who crumpled to the floor at Minnesota after tweaking a goin injury that's bothered him at times this season. He was held out of parts of practice Thursday, though Izzo said that was mostly to give him a day off and that he expects Walker to play his full allotment of minutes against the Illini.

• Illinois update: The Illini haven’t played in six days, becoming the sixth Big Ten team the Spartans have faced since the beginning of January that has had at least four full days to prepare for them. Illinois is 4-1 since star Terrence Shannon returned to the team following a judge’s ruling that the university violated his civil rights by suspending him while he faces felony rape charges in Kansas. Shannon did not play in the first meeting with the Spartans. He’d been out since just before Christmas before his return against Rutgers on Jan. 21. Most recently, the Illini beat Nebraska at home in overtime last Sunday. Their best win, per Kenpom, remains their win over MSU, followed by a neutral-court win over Florida Atlantic in December and a home over Northwestern in early January. Illinois is 3-3 in true road games this season, with wins over Ohio State, Indiana and Rutgers and losses to Tennessee, Purdue and Northwestern.

• Inside the matchup: Illinois is a more potent team with Shannon, especially in transition, so there’s only so much to take from MSU’s last matchup with the Illini (though Illinois had adjusted without him and was playing well at the time). Shannon is a big wing and a 20-point, multiple-level scorer. His strength is that he's a bull going to the rim, especially on the break, and he gets to the free-throw line a ton. With Shannon in the lineup, the Illini can seem big and skilled and like a lot coming at you downhill. They are now, perhaps, are a contender nationally, though still hard to trust, in part because they play some hero-ball in the half-court offensively and often don't look all that fluid. As much as the Spartans want to run themselves, they have to sound defensively in transition to win this game. Illinois is beatable if you make them score their points in half-court offense.

Jaden Akins and A.J. Hoggard are the most likely defensive matchups for Shannon. He and Rodgers give the Illini two of the better athletes you'll see in a college backcourt. In the last meeting, MSU tried defending Rodgers with a big man and by sagging off of him, a tactic that has worked at times with other teams (mostly Purdue) in getting Rodgers off the floor and/or limiting his impact, because he cannot shoot a lick. Even though MSU’s bigs didn’t execute it well in the first half, I still think that might be the approach this time out, because the Illini create so many other matchup challenges. Marcus Domask is another sizable wing, a pretty complete player, though his outside shooting numbers this season have been down considerably from his career at Southern Illinois.

• Prediction: If you put Tyson Walker or A.J. Hoggard on the Illini, I think they might win a national championship. And if you gave the Spartans Coleman Hawkins, they’d be at least a contender in the Big Ten. Who knows, with the way the transfer portal is going, maybe this sort of trade happens in 10 years. For now, you have two flawed but capable teams, with the Illini a little less flawed and more capable. If MSU wins this, I think the home court will play a factor. This has a big-game feel — a highly ranked team visiting, a rematch, a Saturday afternoon game in February. It's the only one of these at Breslin Center all season.

• Make it: Illinois 76, MSU 73

