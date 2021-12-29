Michigan State basketball vs. High Point: How to watch, listen and stream
Michigan State will wrap up the non-conference slate on Wednesday in a home matchup against High Point.
The Spartans enter this game playing really well, with wins in 10 of their last 11 games — including a current five-game winning streak. Michigan State is 10-2 on the season.
High Point is 6-6 on the season, with a victory over Florida Atlantic in their last outing. This will be the Panthers’ second game against a Big Ten foe this season, with Northwestern beating High Point earlier this year, 95-60.
Here are the game details for Wednesday’s matchup between the Spartans and Panthers:
Game time: 3 p.m. EST
Location: Breslin Center (East Lansing, Mich.)
Betting line (courtesy of Tipico): Michigan State -22.5
TV: Big Ten Network
Live Stream: fuboTV (try it free)
Listen: Spartan Media Network or MSUSpartans.com
