Michigan State basketball vs. Georgia Southern: Time, TV channel, stream info

Senior guard Tyson Walker leads MSU in scoring at 22 points per game.

Michigan State basketball plays its final nonconference game before Big Ten Conference play begins, though the Spartans will resume the nonconference schedule with four in December.

But before MSU plays Wisconsin and Nebraska in the next 13 days, it welcomes Georgia Southern to the Breslin Center on Tuesday. Find game time, TV channel and streaming info below.

MSU is coming off Thursday's loss to No. 3 Arizona, 74-68, its third already in six games this season and perhaps its least promising.

At least the Spartans now face a reprieve with the winless Eagles. They have losses to Georgia Tech, Eastern Michigan, Jacksonville, Kennesaw State, East Carolina and Northeastern last Tuesday. Senior guard Deuce Dean leads Georgia Southern scoring 12.8 points per game and sophomore guard Jamar Franklin chips in 11.2 points per game. Both are making more than 1.5 3-pointers each game. The Eagles are turnover prone at 14.7 per game and average just 8.5 assists on 70.3 points per game (MSU gets 15.8 assists on 73 ppg).

GRAHAM COUCH: MSU's loss to Arizona was actually the least discouraging performance of season

MSU has dropped out of the Top 25 rankings after being No. 4 in the preseason. It is shooting an abysmal 26.8% on 3s. Senior guard Tyson Walker averages a team-leading 22 points per game, but no other player scores even 11. Fellow upperclassmen Jaden Akins (10.2 ppg), Malik Hall (9.7 ppg) and A.J. Hoggard (9.2 ppg) also contribute to the scoring.

Here's what you need to know about the game:

Michigan State basketball vs. Georgia Southern start time

Matchup: Spartans (3-3) vs. Eagles (0-6).

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 28.

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET.

Where: Breslin Center in East Lansing.

Spread: TBA.

• Box score

What channel is Michigan State basketball vs. Georgia Southern today?

TV channel: Big Ten Network.

Stream: FoxSports app and Fubo (free trial).

Radio: WJR-AM 760 (Spartans radio affiliates).

Michigan State basketball schedule 2023-04

Date Opponent Monday, Nov. 6 James Madison, 79 MSU 76 (OT) Thursday, Nov. 9 MSU 74, Southern Indiana 51 Tuesday, Nov. 14 Duke 74, MSU 65 Friday, Nov. 17 MSU 74, Butler 54 Sunday, Nov. 19 MSU 81, Alcorn State 49 Thursday, Nov. 23 Arizona 74, MSU 68 Tuesday, Nov. 28 vs. Georgia Southern, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5 vs. Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

Michigan State's entire 2023-24 schedule.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State basketball vs. Georgia Southern: Time, TV channel