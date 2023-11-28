Michigan State basketball vs. Georgia Southern tipoff: Matchup analysis and a prediction

Michigan State's Tyson Walker gets back on defense after making a 3-pointer against Butler during the first half on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, in East Lansing.

• What: Michigan State vs. Georgia Southern

• When: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday

• Where: Breslin Center

• TV/Radio: Big Ten Network/Spartan Sports Network radio, including WJIM 1240-AM and WMMQ 94.9-FM; Sirius/XM Ch. 195

• Records/Rankings: MSU is 3-3 and unranked by the Associated Press and ranked No. 25 in the Coaches poll, dropping six spots, despite a performance in defeat against Arizona that was better than most wins elsewhere last week in college basketball. MSU is ranked No. 20 by the analytics site Kenpom.com. Georgia Southern is 0-6 and unranked and No. 322 in Kenpom's ranking.

• Vegas Line: MSU -25.5

• Coaches: MSU — Tom Izzo is 690-283 in his 29th season as a head coach, all with the Spartans. Georgia Southern — Charlie Henry is 0-6 in his first season as a head coach.

• Series: These two programs have never met.

Projected lineups

MSU

C (15) Carson Cooper (6-11) 3.2

F (25) Malik Hall (6-8) 9.7

G (3) Jaden Akins (6-4) 10.1

G (2) Tyson Walker (6-1) 22.0

PG (11) AJ Hoggard (6-4) 9.2

Georgia Southern

C (25) Avantae Parker (6-9) 6.8

F (14) Collin Kuhl (6-7) 4.2

G 5) Derrick Harris (6-3) 6.6

G (11) Jamar Franklin (6-3) 11.2

G (12) Tyren Moore (5-11) 8.7

• MSU update: The Spartans are coming off a 74-68 loss to Arizona on Thanksgiving that featured both promising signs and troubling traits. Slow starts by A.J. Hoggard and Jaden Akins have been common this season. Tom Izzo said Monday that a lot of MSU's struggles come down to those two guys raising their games consistently. He also blamed himself and his staff for not realizing just how drained Tyson Walker was in that game, coming off an illness. After Tuesday’s date with Georgia Southern, the Spartans have a full week until their next game, their Big Ten opener Dec. 4 at home against Wisconsin.

• Georgia Southern update: The Eagles are still looking for their first win, losing by double digits in five of their six games and by at least 17 points in four of them. They haven’t played a single team ranked in the top 150 by Kenpom, so it’s been a struggle. The problems are especially glaring on the defensive end, where Georgia Southern ranks 349th in effective field-goal percentage defense, 340th in defensive efficiency, 355th in 3-point defense, allowing teams to shoot 42% beyond the arc. Offensively Georgia Southern averages 31.5 3-point attempts per game, 13th-most in college basketball, but only connects on 32.6%, which is near the middle of the pack. This style is similar to what Nate Oats coaches at Alabama. First-year Georgia Southern coach Charlie Henry is a protege of Oats and a Michigan native.

• Inside the matchup: It’s hard to get a feel for this Georgia Southern team because 12 guys average at least 12 minutes per game, though not all of them have played every game. Ohio State transfer Eugene Brown hasn’t played yet due to injury. The Eagles have seven players who’ve attempted at least 15 3-pointers this season. MSU, in contrast, has three. MSU defends the 3-point line well, holding opponents to 27.9% from deep, so this isn’t a good matchup for the Eagles. Georgia Southern, which plays in the mid-major Sun Belt Conference, has some length and athleticism on this roster. They just don’t defend anyone. This is a good opportunity for MSU to win a game without leaning too heavily on Walker and for the Spartans to see some outside shots fall. And for a player like Xavier Booker to get some minutes.

• Prediction: Based on results and Kenpom ranking, this is the worst team MSU has played, even if Georgia Southern is a bigger program than Alcorn State or Southern Indiana. This shouldn’t be competitive, but MSU will have to defend the 3-point line to make sure it's not.

• Make it: MSU 83, Georgia Southern 62

Contact Graham Couch at gcouch@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @Graham_Couch.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: MSU basketball vs. Georgia Southern: Prediction, preview, TV, betting