Michigan State basketball vs. Eastern Michigan: How to watch, listen and stream
It’s a double-dip for Michigan State fans on Saturday, with both the football and men’s basketball team playing. After the football team battles the Buckeyes in a top 10 showdown, the basketball squad will host Eastern Michigan at the Breslin Center.
Michigan State enters this matchup 2-1, with an impressive blowout road victory over Butler earlier this week. Eastern Michigan is 1-2, with narrow losses to Indiana and Northern Kentucky so far.
Here are the game details for Saturday night’s matchup between the Spartans and Eagles:
Game time: 5 p.m. EST
Location: Breslin Center (East Lansing, Mich.)
Betting line (courtesy of Tipico): Michigan State -21.5
TV: Big Ten Plus (B1G+)
Live Stream: fuboTV (try it free)
Listen: Spartan Media Network or MSUSpartans.com
