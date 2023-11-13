Michigan State basketball vs. Duke, Champions Classic tipoff: Matchup analysis and a prediction

Nov 6, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA;Duke Blue Devils center Kyle Filipowski(30) dribbles up court during the second half against the Dartmouth Big Green at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

• What: Michigan State vs. Duke in the Champions Classic

• When: 7 p.m. Tuesday

• Where: United Center, Chicago

• TV/Radio: ESPN/Spartan Sports Network radio, including WJIM 1240-AM and WMMQ 94.9-FM; Sirius/XM Ch. 195 (MSU broadcast); 84 (Duke broadcast)

• Records/Rankings: MSU is 1-1 and ranked No. 18 in the Associated Press poll and 19 in the Coaches poll. Duke is 1-1 and ranked No. 9 in both polls. It should be noted that, despite beating MSU on the road, 3-0 James Madison is only No. 24 in the AP poll and unranked by the coaches, proving that many voters aren't paying attention.

• Vegas Line: Duke -3

• Coaches: MSU — Tom Izzo is 688-281 in his 29th season as a head coach, all with the Spartans. Duke — Jon Scheyer is 28-10 in his second season as a head coach, both of them with the Blue Devils.

• Series: Duke leads the all-time series 14-4. The Blue Devils won the last meeting in the second around of the 2022 NCAA tournament. MSU had won two of the previous three matchups before that, including the famed regional final game in 2019 in Washington D.C. This is the first meeting since Scheyer took over as Duke's head coach.

Projected lineups

MSU

C (22) Mady Sissoko (6-9) 7.5

F (25) Malik Hall (6-8) 8.0

G (3) Jaden Akins (6-4) 8.5

G (2) Tyson Walker (6-1) 24.5

PG (11) AJ Hoggard (6-4) 6.5

Duke

C (30) Kyle Filipowski (7-0) 25.0

F (25) Mark Mitchell (6-9) 9.0

G (5) Tyrese Proctor (6-5) 8.0

G (3) Jeremy Roach (6-2) 15.5

G (0) Jared McCain (6-3) 8.5

• MSU update: The Spartans are coming off a 74-51 win over Southern Indiana last Thursday, during which their early season outside shooting struggles continued. Through two games, MSU is 2-for-31 on 3-point tries. It’s a small sample size, but that percentage (.065%) is by far the worst of all the 350 teams playing Division I basketball. The Spartans have also been out-rebounded thus far this season, 86-85, despite not yet playing a high-major opponent. This is the 13th Champions Classic, featuring MSU, Duke, Kansas and Kentucky. The Spartans are 5-7 through the first 12 years, same as Kentucky. Duke and Kansas are each 7-5.

• Duke update: The Blue Devils fell at home to Arizona, 78-73, on Friday, after beating Dartmouth 92-54 to open the season. Duke appears to be healthy after starting forward Mark Mitchell missed the Blue Devils’ first game with an ankle injury, before returning against Arizona. Expectations for this Duke season were bolstered by the return of point guard Tyrese Proctor and 7-footer Kyle Filipowski for their sophomore seasons, after both withdrew from the NBA draft last spring. The Blue Devils finished last season 27-9 and lost in the second round of the NCAA tournament.

• Inside the matchup: We’re about to learn a lot about this Michigan State basketball team — about whether its centers are ready to defend a legitimate opposing big man, wether the shooting woes from the first two games are actually a problem, and whether A.J. Hoggard’s uninspiring start should be a real concern.

Let’s start with the center spot, where Mady Sissoko and Carson Cooper will have their hands full with Duke’s Kyle Filipowski, who is averaging 25 points through the first two games. Filipowski is a skilled 7-footer, who can handle the ball, pass and score around the basket with touch. This is the sort of matchup they’ll have to be able to handle defensively if MSU is going to contend for championships this season.

Tom Izzo and his players insisted they aren’t concerned about the poor outside shooting in the first two games because they’ve seen a larger sample size in recent months in practice. Jaden Akins and Tyson Walker have enough of a history to trust they’ll be fine. The rest of the roster will have to start to prove itself.

This is also a big game for Hoggard, who hasn’t played well in either of MSU’s first two games or its exhibition against Tennessee. He’ll likely be running the show for longer stretches in this matchup, Izzo has said. MSU needs the best version of Hoggard to win this game, against a Duke backcourt that features a seasoned veteran in Jeremy Roach and a sizable point guard in Tyrese Proctor, who’s an NBA prospect. Roach has hit some big shots in his career — including against MSU in the NCAA tournament — and is shooting better from long range so far this season than he ever has previously in his career.

• Prediction: MSU isn’t playing well enough to pick them to win this game. But I do think the Spartans will be helped by getting away from the Breslin Center and by playing up, so to speak. MSU’s veterans need a game when they’re the underdogs or at least not expected to blow out their opponent. I think you’ll see MSU’s best performance to date.

• Make it: Duke 77, MSU 74

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: MSU basketball vs. Duke: Prediction, preview, TV info, betting line