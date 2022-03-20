Michigan State basketball vs. Duke: How to watch, listen and stream

Tom Izzo and Mike Krzyzewski will battle it out one final time in what should be an exciting battle between Michigan State and Duke in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday.

The Spartans and Blue Devils will meet in Greenville, S.C. for a spot in the Sweet 16 on Sunday afternoon. Michigan State beat Davidson in Friday’s first round matchup to move on, while Duke took care of Cal State Fullerton to advance.

Here are the game details for Friday’s game between the Spartans and Blue Devils:

Game time: approximately 5:15 p.m. ET

Location: Bon Secours Wellness Arena (Greenville, S.C.)

Betting line (courtesy of Tipico): Duke (-6.5)

TV: CBS

Listen: Spartan Media Network or MSUSpartans.com

