Michigan State basketball vs. Butler: Time, TV channel for 2023-24 game in East Lansing

Few could've guessed how badly Michigan State basketball would need a win when they faced off against Butler in the Gavitt Tipoff Games, but that is exactly where the Spartans find themselves.

A loss to a highly-ranked Duke team in the Champions Classic is certainly nothing to fret about for the Spartans, even though their team this year appeared about as well-prepared as any to beat the Blue Devils before the season.

But after a jarring loss in the first game against James Madison where the Spartans went just 1-for-20 from 3-point range, followed by a wobbly win over Southern Indiana in another poor shooting performance, there is starting to be some concern in East Lansing this may not be the team that was initially anticipated.

Sure, this is Tom Izzo we're talking about after, and his teams tend to peak in March, not November, but the team is shooting a ghastly 16% on 3-pointers this year. So this nonconference game against Butler on its surface may not seem like a huge deal, but with Arizona on the calendar soon, a team that has already beaten Duke, the Spartans really need a win against the Bulldogs.

Butler is 3-0 this year with three blowout wins but really hasn't been tested in games against Eastern Michigan, Southeast Missouri State, and East Tennessee State. The Bulldogs have had a diverse attack so far, with three players scoring 13 points or more, including former Spartan Pierre Brooks.

What channel is Michigan State vs. Butler today?

Michigan State vs. Butler start time

Date: Friday, Nov. 17

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Where: Breslin Center in East Lansing.

Michigan State basketball schedule 2023-04

Date Opponent Monday, Nov. 6 James Madison, 79 MSU 76 Thursday, Nov. 9 MSU 74, Southern Indiana 51 Tuesday, Nov. 14 Duke 74, MSU 65 Friday, Nov. 17 vs. Butler** Sunday, Nov. 19 vs. Alcorn State*** Thursday, Nov. 23 vs. No. 3 Arizona (Palm Springs)*** Tuesday, Nov. 28 vs. Georgia Southern

* Champions Classic** Gavit Tipoff Games*** Acrisure Classic

