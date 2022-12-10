Michigan State basketball vs. Brown: Stream, broadcast info, three things to watch, prediction

Michigan State basketball hosts Brown on Saturday afternoon in a non-conference matchup against the Bears, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Spartans enter this matchup looking to build off their much-needed road conference victory over Penn State earlier this week. Michigan State snapped a two-game losing streak with that win, and is 6-4 overall on the season.

Brown is also looking to keep things going in the right direction, with the Bears riding a five-game winning streak into this matchup. Brown is 6-4 overall on the season and this will mark their first game against a non-mid major opponent.

Broadcast and Streaming Info

Here’s when you should tune in to see this game between Michigan State and Brown:

Date: Dec. 10, 2022

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Three Things to Watch

Here are three things to watch out for in this matchup between Michigan State and Brown:

Can MSU make this a comfortable win?: This is the first time since the season-opener against Northern Arizona that Michigan State is a double-digit favorite. They’ve played a gauntlet schedule so far and while Brown is no pushover, this is the beginning of a much easier stretch of four games. So can the Spartans make this a comfortable win and put away the Bears early to avoid any chance of a late upset?

Slowing down Brown’s backcourt: The Bears are led offensively by a pair of guards — Kino Lilly Jr. and Paxson Wojcik (son of MSU assistant coach Doug Wojcik). The two combine for nearly 30 points per game and are two of the Bears’ better three-point shooters. Keeping these two in check will be a priority for the Spartans in this matchup.

More of what we’re seeing from A.J. Hoggard: When Hoggard is motivated and plays like he did against Penn State, the Spartans will be extremely tough to beat. He doesn’t need to be the leading scorer every night for Michigan State but the edge he brought in that win and ability to attack the rim is something the Spartans are going to want to continue moving forward — starting against Brown.

Game Prediction

Prediction: MSU 77, Brown 62

This feels like a game that Michigan State should win with ease but nothing has come easy this year for the Spartans. Michigan State’s size and talent will ultimately lead them to pulling away in the second half but it won’t be until the final 10 minutes or so before the game is in hand for Michigan State.

