Michigan State basketball vs. Baylor tipoff: Matchup analysis and a prediction

Baylor point guard RayJ Dennis, a suburban Chicago native, has led Baylor to a 9-0 start, with the help of emerging freshman center Yves Missi (left).

• What: Michigan State vs. Baylor

• When: 2 p.m. Saturday

• Where: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit

• TV/Radio: FOX/Spartan Sports Network radio, including WJIM 1240-AM and WMMQ 94.9-FM; Sirius/XM Ch. 85 (MSU broadcast), Ch. 81 (Baylor broadcast)

• Records/Rankings: MSU is 4-5 overall, 0-2 in Big Ten play and unranked in the Associated Press and Coaches polls. MSU is ranked No. 35 by the analytics site Kenpom.com. Baylor is 9-0 overall, yet to play a game in the Big 12, and ranked No. 6 by both the AP and Coaches polls and No. 7 in Kenpom's rankings.

• Vegas Line: Baylor -4.5 (via oddsmaker Trevor Darnell)

• Coaches: MSU — Tom Izzo is 691-285 in his 29th season as a head coach, all with the Spartans. Baylor — Scott Drew is 431-232 in his 21st season at Baylor and 451-243 in his 22nd season as a head coach.

• Series: MSU leads 2-0 all-time, having won meetings in 2021 and 2016, by similar scores, 75-58 and 73-58, with both games in November tournaments in the Bahamas.

Projected lineups

MSU

C (15) Carson Cooper (6-11) 3.2

F (25) Malik Hall (6-8) 9.7

G (3) Jaden Akins (6-4) 10.3

G (2) Tyson Walker (6-1) 20.3

PG (11) AJ Hoggard (6-4) 10.3

Baylor

C (21) Missi Yves (7-0) 10.0

F (11) Jalen Bridges (6-9) 11.1

G (4) Walter Ja'Kobe (6-5) 14.9

G (2) Jayden Dunn (6-4) 10.8

PG (10) RayJ Dennis (6-2) 14.2

• MSU update: The Spartans are coming off a 77-70 loss at Nebraska that dropped to them 4-5 overall and 0-2 in the Big Ten. It's MSU’s first below-.500 start after nine games in 20 years. It should be noted that MSU started 5-7 that season, but then went 12-4 in the Big Ten and earned a 6 seed in the NCAA tournament. And this year's five defeats are all Quad 1 losses in the NET rankings. That includes James Madison, which is ranked 30th. MSU’s issues have been varied, including poor interior defense and rebounding by its centers against Nebraska. But mostly the Spartans have been a good defensive team, ranked among the better teams in college basketball in defensive efficiency, per Kenpom.com. Offensively, they’re still below 30% on 3-point tries, even after a good showing in that area against the Huskers. Tom Izzo has said he plans to work Xavier Booker into the rotation, though much of what MSU is able to do at center will rely on Carson Cooper and Mady Sissoko — at least until Jaxon Kohler returns. Izzo says he’s challenged both of them in recent days and that Cooper had his best day of practice in a couple weeks.

• Baylor update: The unbeaten Bears have been a superb offensive team thus far, ranking second nationally in offensive efficiency, top three in effective field goal percentage, per kenpom, and No. 1 in 3-point shooting at 46.1%. Defensively, they’ve been pretty good, too, though not as prolific. Baylor also hasn’t played the sort of schedule that gives these numbers complete validity. Auburn, Florida and Seton Hall are the only teams the Bears have played ranked in the top 180, according to Kenpom. Baylor has four different players who’ve made at least 11 3-pointers this season shooting above 40% from long range.

• Inside the matchup: Baylor is the sort of team that will test MSU on both sides of the ball. If defense is going to be an identity MSU can hang its hat on this season, it’ll need to show to win a game like this. Offensively, the Spartans are going to have to keep pace at bit with a team that’s scored at least 88 points seven times. MSU is yet to score 88 points one time. Baylor has some size, including 7-foot freshman center Yves Missi, who’s getting better as the season goes along. But this is a guard-driven team, led by point guard RayJ Dennis and 6-5 wing Ja’Kobe Walter, who are both multi-level scorers. This is also a Baylor team that makes you pay for helping off shooters and has plenty of them. MSU will need its big guys to hang in there on their own defensively, for A.J. Hoggard to at least be the player we’ve seen the last two games and for Jaden Akins to provide some scoring and shooting punch.

• Prediction: Baylor’s offensive numbers and national ranking make this look like a mismatch. I don’t buy that. I think MSU has a chance here, in what should an awesome environment at Little Caesars Arena. We just haven’t seen MSU finish games well enough to pick them to beat a top 10 team at any venue.

• Make it: Baylor 80, MSU 75

