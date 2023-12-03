Michigan State basketball vs. Baylor game in Detroit tip-off time moved due to Lions game

The NFL moved the suddenly popular Detroit Lions game against the Denver Broncos to Saturday night on December 16. The only issue: Michigan State basketball was scheduled to have a huge game against Baylor at Little Caesar’s Arena that night.

Due to the Lions game, the MSU vs. Baylor match-up has now been moved to 2pm ET.

🚨 Game time update 🚨 Our game vs Baylor on 12/16/23 will now tip at 2 PM ET on FOX 🟢⚪️ pic.twitter.com/Q1TlOBbv4A — Michigan State Men's Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) December 2, 2023

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Andrew Brewster on Twitter @IAmBrewster.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire