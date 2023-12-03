Advertisement

Michigan State basketball vs. Baylor game in Detroit tip-off time moved due to Lions game

Andrew Brewster
·1 min read

The NFL moved the suddenly popular Detroit Lions game against the Denver Broncos to Saturday night on December 16. The only issue: Michigan State basketball was scheduled to have a huge game against Baylor at Little Caesar’s Arena that night.

Due to the Lions game, the MSU vs. Baylor match-up has now been moved to 2pm ET.

