Michigan State basketball vs. Arizona was the most watched regular season CBB game in 15 years

Thanksgiving saw Michigan State basketball face-off against Arizona in Palm Springs in a match-up between two teams many still think could be contenders to reach the Final Four, especially Arizona as of now (Michigan State will need to work back to that expectation).

The game apparently was a big draw on television, as 5.18 million viewers tuned in for the match-up, which is the most watched regular season college basketball game in the last 15 years.

Arizona vs. Michigan State on Thanksgiving was the most watched regular season college basketball game of the last 15 years.👀 The game brought in 5.18M viewers🙌 pic.twitter.com/I0Oop9KQ8q — College Basketball Report (@CBKReport) November 28, 2023

