Michigan State basketball vs. Alcorn State tipoff: Matchup analysis and a prediction

• What: Michigan State vs. Alcorn State

• When: 6 p.m. Sunday

• Where: Breslin Center

• TV/Radio: Big Ten Network/Spartan Sports Network radio, including WJIM 1240-AM and WMMQ 94.9-FM; Sirius/XM Ch. 195

• Records/Rankings: MSU is 2-2 and ranked No. 18 in the Associated Press poll and 19 in the Coaches poll. Alcorn State is 1-3 and unranked.

• Vegas Line: N/A

• Coaches: MSU — Tom Izzo is 689-282 in his 29th season as a head coach, all with the Spartans. Alcorn State — Landon Bussie is 42-46 in his fourth season as a head coach, all with the Braves.

• Series: MSU won the only other meeting between these programs, 118-160, 15 years ago at Breslin Center.

Projected lineups

MSU

C (15) Carson Cooper (6-11) 3.3

F (25) Malik Hall (6-8) 11.5

G (3) Jaden Akins (6-4) 9.0

G (2) Tyson Walker (6-1) 23.0

PG (11) AJ Hoggard (6-4) 7.3

Alcorn State

C (15) Djahi Binet (6-7) 7.0

F (13) Jeremiah Kendall (6-7) 21.0

SG (12) Dekedran Thorn (6-4) 10.0

SG (10) Jeremiah Gambrell (6-3) 8.0

PG (2) Byron Joshua (6-0) 12.0

Michigan State's A.J. Hoggard, right, celebrates his 3-pointer with Tyson Walker against Butler during the second half on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, in East Lansing.

• MSU update: The Spartans are coming off a 74-54 win over Butler on Friday night, their best performance of the season on several fronts, including defensively, where they held a fourth straight opponent to less than 30% shooting from beyond the arc. The game was also the first start for sophomore center Carson Cooper, whose play early this season has stood out. Cooper has 19 rebounds over the past two games. After Sunday’s game against Alcorn State, the Spartans head to Palm Desert, California, for a Thanksgiving Day matchup against third-ranked Arizona.

RELATED: Couch: This is a flawed Michigan State basketball roster, but there's a really good team in there somewhere

• Alcorn State update: This is the third of 11 straight non-conference road games for the Braves, who essentially barnstorm in November and December to pay for their athletic programs. They also have games still to come at TCU, Clemson, VCU, Maryland, etc. So the next time a high-major coach complains about his schedule … things could always be worse. It’s Alcorn State’s most recent result that caught Tom Izzo’s eye — an 80-77 loss at Alabama-Birmingham, which had just beat Maryland. The Braves led by as many as 16 points early on at UAB.

• Inside the matchup: Alcorn State is a low-major, but this is not a bad program. The Braves have won two straight SWAC regular-season titles, playing in the NIT both years after losing in their conference tournament. Senior forward Jeremiah Kendall looks like he might be in for a big year. So far, he’s been a 20-and-10 guy, points and rebounds, in the three games he’s played. This is a better team than the low-major Southern Indiana team MSU faced earlier. They're more athletic, with better guards. The Braves are not a great shooting team, however, and haven’t always defended the outside shot all that well to this point, which makes putting a scare into MSU unlikely.

• Prediction: This game is about MSU’s focus and intent. If the Spartans work to keep developing their defensive identity and take seriously the opportunity to find some rhythm on offense, they’ll win comfortably.

• Make it: MSU 78, Alcorn State 59

Contact Graham Couch at gcouch@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @Graham_Couch.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: MSU basketball vs. Alcorn State: Prediction, preview, TV info, betting