Michigan State basketball vs. Alcorn State: Time, TV channel for nonconference game

It's funny how one win can quickly flip a narrative.

Coming into the Butler game, Michigan State felt like a team that was trending down after losses to Duke and James Madison and a far-from-impressive performance against Southern Indiana. But after a 74-54 win over Butler on Friday night, there is some proof of concept in East Lansing.

Plagued by poor 3-point shooting this season, the Spartans went 7-for-20 against the Bulldogs, which is far from elite but still a marked improvement over their first three games. Perhaps more than anything, it was the timeliness of the shots. When Butler would start to notch a little run, MSU would hit key shots, whether it was a Malik Hall nifty post move or a Tre Holloman 3-ball. The well-timed baskets mixed with some elite defense allowed the Spartans to run away with it and return to .500.

Michigan State's Tyson Walker scores against Butler during the first half on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, in East Lansing.

One of the key adjustments for the Spartans was starting sophomore Carson Cooper at the center spot in place of veteran Mady Sissoko. Cooper was just 1-for-2 from the field and scored only three points, but secured 11 rebounds, including four offensive rebounds, and provided a physical presence in the paint on both sides. Going forward, it would be surprising if Cooper surrendered the starting role back to Sissoko.

As for the Spartans' opponent Sunday, it should be one of the easiest games of their otherwise tough nonconference slate. Alcorn State is 1-3 with losses to Arkansas, Arkansas State, and UAB. The matchup should provide a good tune-up chance for the Spartans before another tough game on Thanksgiving Day against Arizona in Palm Springs, who has already beat Duke and is ranked in the top 5.

What channel is Michigan State vs. Alcorn State today?

Michigan State vs. Alcorn State start time

Date: Sunday, Nov. 19

Time: 6 p.m. ET

Where: Breslin Center in East Lansing.

Spread: MSU by 23½ points.

Michigan State's Coen Carr looks to pass against Butler during the first half on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, in East Lansing.

Michigan State basketball schedule 2023-04

Date Opponent Monday, Nov. 6 James Madison, 79 MSU 76 Thursday, Nov. 9 MSU 74, Southern Indiana 51 Tuesday, Nov. 14 Duke 74, MSU 65 Friday, Nov. 17 MSU 74, Butler 54** Sunday, Nov. 19 vs. Alcorn State*** Thursday, Nov. 23 vs. No. 3 Arizona (Palm Springs)*** Tuesday, Nov. 28 vs. Georgia Southern

* Champions Classic** Gavit Tipoff Games*** Acrisure Classic

