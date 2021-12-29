Michigan State basketball uses late run to pull away from High Point, 81-68
EAST LANSING — Down four players, including two starters, No. 10 Michigan State basketball needed a late run to pull away from High Point on Wednesday afternoon.
Gabe Brown was scorching hot from 3-point range and A.J. Hoggard helped direct a second-half run to help the Spartans (11-2) past the Panthers, 81-68 at Breslin Center.
Brown scored a career-high 24 points (6-for-13 from 3-point range) and Hoggard scored 10 points and dished eight assists off the bench. Joey Hauser added 17 points and 11 rebounds.
[ Michigan State coach Tom Izzo has a good team 'and he knows it' ]
The game was tied at 56 with under nine minutes remaining, before the Spartans scored on five straight possessions: A 3-pointer from Tyson Walker, back-to-back 3s from Brown, a dunk from Malik Hall (13 points, five assists) and another 3-ball from Brown for a 70-61 lead with six minutes to play.
MSU, which trailed coach Tubby Smith's team 35-34 at halftime, was missing starters Marcus Bingham and Max Christie, as well as Pierre Brooks and Steven Izzo due to COVID-19.
Want more Spartans news? Download our free, easy-to-use mobile app on iPhone or Android!
Stay informed on what's happening across Michigan: Subscribe to our news alert emails.
This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State basketball pulls away from High Point, 81-68