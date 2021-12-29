Michigan State basketball uses late run to pull away from High Point, 81-68

EAST LANSING — Down four players, including two starters, No. 10 Michigan State basketball needed a late run to pull away from High Point on Wednesday afternoon.

Gabe Brown was scorching hot from 3-point range and A.J. Hoggard helped direct a second-half run to help the Spartans (11-2) past the Panthers, 81-68 at Breslin Center.

Brown scored a career-high 24 points (6-for-13 from 3-point range) and Hoggard scored 10 points and dished eight assists off the bench. Joey Hauser added 17 points and 11 rebounds.

The game was tied at 56 with under nine minutes remaining, before the Spartans scored on five straight possessions: A 3-pointer from Tyson Walker, back-to-back 3s from Brown, a dunk from Malik Hall (13 points, five assists) and another 3-ball from Brown for a 70-61 lead with six minutes to play.

MSU, which trailed coach Tubby Smith's team 35-34 at halftime, was missing starters Marcus Bingham and Max Christie, as well as Pierre Brooks and Steven Izzo due to COVID-19.

