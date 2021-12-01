Michigan State basketball unveils new ‘Gruff Sparty’ uniform for Louisville game

Andrew Brewster
·1 min read

Welcome to the age of Gruff Sparty at Michigan State. First, the football team brought back the iconic image. Now, the basketball team is following suit, unveiling new uniforms that will debut today against Louisville.

They dropped a nice little video showing off the new uniform, which you can see below:

