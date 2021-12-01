Michigan State basketball unveils new ‘Gruff Sparty’ uniform for Louisville game
Welcome to the age of Gruff Sparty at Michigan State. First, the football team brought back the iconic image. Now, the basketball team is following suit, unveiling new uniforms that will debut today against Louisville.
They dropped a nice little video showing off the new uniform, which you can see below:
GRUFF. pic.twitter.com/H1NccDAHFj
— Michigan State Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) December 1, 2021
More!
Michigan State football WR Jayden Reed named Third Team All-Big Ten
Michigan State football offers 2024 4-star LB Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa
Michigan State football RB Kenneth Walker III named Big Ten Ameche-Dayne Running Back of the Year