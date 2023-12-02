Michigan State basketball: Tyson Walker improving after illness with Big Ten play next

EAST LANSING — Tyson Walker despises missing games. Even though he’s only missed three of them in five years of playing college basketball.

The third came Nov. 19, when the senior guard sat on the bench and watched Michigan State basketball thump Alcorn State. But the lingering after-effects of the illness he battled admittedly affected Walker in subsequent games against No. 2 Arizona and Georgia Southern.

“I was nowhere near 100% with just how I was feeling when we played Arizona,” Walker said after practice Friday. “I definitely feel way better. It's just taking time. It's not gonna happen overnight with being sick, so I'm just doing everything I could do to feel better.”

Michigan State's head coach Tom Izzo, right, talks with Tyson Walker during the second half in the game against Georgia Southern on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.

LISTEN UP: Spartan Speak: How Michigan State football landed Jonathan Smith as its new coach

Walker and the 25th-ranked Spartans (4-3) are in the middle of a week off between games and preparing for Tuesday’s Big Ten opener against Wisconsin (7 p.m., Peacock). He’s among the Spartans using that time to get closer to full strength with a two-game December taste of conference play and four final four nonconference contests ahead.

They include Jaxon Kohler, who has yet to play but is expected to rejoin the playing group sometime before Christmas. The sophomore forward continues to work his way back from foot surgery in mid-October, with senior Mady Sissoko and sophomore Carson Cooper occupying the majority of Kohler’s lost minutes as five-star freshman Xavier Booker navigates an up-and-down transition to the college game.

“I think having an extra big body will do a lot for us, to be honest,” senior forward Malik Hall said. “I mean, nobody can score in the post like Jaxon. It is what it is. I love all my post guys. But even me, I don't think I can score in there how he can score. So I think that'll just bring a little more versatility when it comes to the post, for sure.”

Hall knows what Kohler is experiencing, having dealt with injuries that interrupted last season and having undergone his own foot surgery in the spring. The veteran said he has talked with the 6-foot-9, 245-pound big about the different stages players go through when coming back from injuries.

“It's really difficult just, because you can think a lot of the things are different than they are, but they're really not,” Hall said. “And it's hard to kind of grasp your head around that aspect. That's something I've been talking to him about. ...

“Last year, if you would have asked me if I thought I was 100% when I came back the second time, I would have been like, 'Yes.' But we didn't even know until after a season that I was about 50%. So you never really know.”

Hall said he took the summer off to mend after his surgery, but he doesn't believe he's been away from the gym for more than five days total since August. He's averaging 9.9 points and 5.6 rebounds in 24.1 minutes a game and has not missed a game this season.

Michigan State's Malik Hall reacts after getting hit in the face by Georgia Southern's Nate Brafford during the first half on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.

“People don't really talk about how long it takes you to come back from injury … just because people have a lot of expectations of what you should be like at a certain point in time,” Hall said. “You can see that in NBA, you can see that in all in all levels, especially when it's an injury where you have to sit out for numerous months.

“I mean, I'm just happy to be where I'm at. I'm happy I'm healthy. I'm happy I'm doing well. You can't ask for much more.”

Walker knew he wasn’t full-go the past two games, particularly because the 6-1 combo guard lost weight with his illness. He scored 18 points in the 74-68 loss to Arizona on Thanksgiving, managing to get through 34 minutes but making just eight of 20 shots.

Coach Tom Izzo said after Tuesday’s 86-55 win over Georgia Southern that Walker had dropped to 169 pounds with his severe cold, but Walker on Friday said he has regained that and is back toward the 183 pounds he weighed before getting sick. He had 13 points on 6-for-14 shooting in that one.

“Shoot, I've never missed a game for being sick, so it was pretty serious,” said Walker, who leads MSU with 20.5 points and 31.5 minutes per game. “So I'm just trying to be smart, not trying to go out there and kill myself to prove a point you know. Just being smart. Coach understands, and he thought it was the right decision. …

“It was just good to be off (this week), I can't complain. I'm back to laughing and stuff.”

The only other absence in Walker’s college career stretching over five seasons came during his freshman year while playing for Northeastern. He tore his left shoulder in a Feb. 22, 2020, game at Drexel, then missed the Huskies' next two games. However, Walker’s New York-bred toughness wouldn’t allow him to sit for long, and he returned for Northeastern’s two-game run in the Colonial Athletic Association’s tournament.

“As soon as we got done,” Walker said, “I got surgery the next day.”

Why did he play through the pain?

“I don't like sitting out,” he said. “That's pretty much it.”

Contact Chris Solari: csolari@freepress.com. Follow him @chrissolari.

Subscribe to the "Spartan Speak" podcast for new episodes weekly on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or anywhere you listen to podcasts. And catch all of our podcasts and daily voice briefing at freep.com/podcasts.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State basketball: Tyson Walker improving after illness